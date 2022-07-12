Brazilian Fintech PicPay to Launch Crypto Exchange, Real-Tied Stablecoin

Paulo Alves
·2 min read

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter.

PicPay, a Brazil-based digital payments app, plans to launch a crypto exchange and a Brazilian real-tied stablecoin in 2022, the company announced Monday.

The exchange will provide access to bitcoin, ether and Paxos’ USDP stablecoin, the company said in a statement, adding that the development of its stablecoin will allow users to pay, transfer and store that cryptocurrency as early as 2022.

“PicPay will enter the crypto market to lead its popularization not only as an investment, but also as a way to decentralize payments and other financial services,” Anderson Chamon, vice president of technology and products at PicPay, said in a statement.

The company was founded in 2012 as a digital wallet, but later mutated into a payments app offering a financial marketplace, among other services. The platform has more than 65 million users, of which 30 million are active.

PicPay has also created a dedicated crypto business unit, Chamon said, adding that it plans to hire new crypto and Web3 talent to join that team.

According to PicPay, the retail crypto market “is already very large in Brazil,” evidenced by the fact that investors double the number of stock investors, the company said based on a survey conducted by local media outlet G1.

The company added that despite the drop in the crypto market, its technological proposition is still the same. “We believe that cryptocurrencies will grow again as new ways of using them appear and become commonplace,” it said.

The entrance of PicPay into the crypto market accompanies that of other major fintech players in Brazil.

In May, Nubank, the largest Brazilian digital bank by market value, added the option for customers to buy and sell bitcoin and ether on its platform, while in December, Mercado Libre, Latin America’s largest e-commerce company by market value, allowed users in Brazil to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies

This article was translated by Andrés Engler and edited by CoinDesk. The original Portuguese can be found here.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto investments to count when determining conflict of interest: US gov’t ethics watchdog

    The U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) said federal employees of the executive branch owning cryptocurrencies or mutual funds investing in the sector need to recuse themselves from any matter related to the industry. See related article: CFTC Commissioner Pham suggests regulators stay tech-neutral on stablecoins Fast facts The July 5 memo clarified that the […]

  • Binance gets nod from Spain to offer crypto exchange, custody services

    Binance’s third approval in Europe came after the Bank of Spain allowed its Spanish subsidiary to register as a virtual asset services provider (VASP), the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said Friday. See related article: SEC said to probe Binance for rule violation in 2017 initial coin offering: report Fast facts The registration will […]

  • Global Financial Watchdog FSB to Propose Crypto Regulations in October

    The Financial Stability Board plans to produce recommendations for the regulation of stablecoins and other crypto assets to the intergovernmental forum, G-20.

  • Texas Crypto Mining: Firms Feel The Heat Of Grid Stress

    A heat wave causing record electricity demand in the Loan Star State is also cause for concern among Texas crypto mining operations.

  • Bitcoin miners in Texas halt operations amid heat wave

    Many cryptocurrency miners in Texas, one of the largest Bitcoin mining hubs in the U.S., are halting their operations as the state’s electrical grid faces surging power demand amid a heat wave. See related article: Marathon Digital says Montana storm knocked out most Bitcoin rigs Fast facts Nasdaq-listed miner Core Scientific on Tuesday said that […]

  • G20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday it would propose "robust" global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the "speculative" sector. The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk. But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.

  • Celsius Repays $113 Million of Loans as Crypto Lender Fights Insolvency

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Celsius Network repaid more loans Monday, as the company continues to battle insolvency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadIn the past day, Celsius repaid about $78.1 million worth of USDC stablecoin to lending platform Aave, according to tracke

  • 6 Reasons Your Social Security Check Might Be Lower Than You Expected

    In most cases, your Social Security income is predictable. Using a formula that takes into account your entire working career and the age at which you file for benefits, the Social Security...

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yields,

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]