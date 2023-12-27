Brazilian FM says Brazil will not arrest Putin at 2024 G20

Brazil will probably not arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin despite the country being a signatory to the Rome Statute, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said in an interview with the BBC on December 27th.

He stated that the Russian leader will be invited to Brazil for the G20 summit, which Brazil will be hosting in 2024.

"We have to see this in each case. There are always, even in the ICC rules, treatments for heads of state that we have to examine. If he (Putin) wants to come, we will be very happy for him to be present and at the meetings in Brazil." the minister added.

He was also asked to comment on whether there is a possibility of Putin's arrest if he comes to Brazil.

"I don't know. I don't think so. I also hope not. I don't know. We will not take any initiative to make this happen," Vieira replied.

He said that "there must be an order" for such a step. But which one - the official did not specify.

Since the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the deportation of Ukrainian children in March of this year, the Russian dictator has participated in major international summits online or refused to participate at all.

In the summer, he did not dare to go to the BRICS summit in South Africa, and in September, he did not go to the G20 summit in India.

Since the arrest warrant was issued, Putin has traveled abroad only three times – to China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Brazilian officials have issued conflicting statements on Putin’s status in the country.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine