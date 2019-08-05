A Brazilian gang leader dressed up as his 19-year-old daughter to escape from prison. It didn't work

A silicon girl's mask. A dark wig. A pink shirt.

A Brazilian gang leader used all of them in failed attempt to escape from prison, dressing up as his daughter and walking out of the penitentiary doors in her place, authorities said Sunday.

But the switch-up, in which Clauvino de Silva paired tight jeans with the pink shirt, along with a mask and wig, didn't fool prison officials, who said his nervousness gave him away as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro.

He planned to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside Gericinó prison while he escaped. Police are investigating her role as a possible accomplice.

Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released video footage of da Silva, in which he can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes and saying his full name.

Authorities said da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio.

After the failed escape, da Silva was transferred to a maximum-security prison and will face disciplinary sanctions, authorities said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

