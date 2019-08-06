Brazilian gang leader found dead after trying to escape jail by dressing up as daughter

A Brazilian gang leader who made headlines by attempting to escape jail by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter has been found dead in his cell, Agence-France Presse reports.

Clauvino da Silva, 42, was discovered unresponsive on Tuesday, officials said. He allegedly hanged himself with a bed sheet.

Authorities said da Silva, otherwise known as "Shorty," tried to break out of the Gericinó prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro on Saturday by swapping places with his daughter, who had visited him, according to the Associated Press. However, Da Silva, who was serving a 73-year jail sentence, purportedly displayed signs of nervousness and gave himself away.

Police subsequently transferred da Silva to a maximum security prison and detained eight people suspected of trying to help him escape, including his daughter.

Photos released by Rio’s State Secretary of Prison Administration on Sunday showed da Silva wearing a silicone mask, a long black wig, a pink shirt, tight jeans and sandals. Law enforcement said he was part of the leadership of Comando Vermelho, or the "Red Command," one of Rio's most powerful drug gangs.

An investigation has since been launched into da Silva's death.