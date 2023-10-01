Brazilian national arrested in Edgartown on charge of unlawful presence in U.S.

A man wanted in Brazil on a criminal charge related to homicide was captured Thursday in Edgartown, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement on Friday.

Deportation officers from the agency's Boston-based fugitive operations team, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection air and marine officials and Edgartown police detectives, arrested the 31-year-old Brazilian national.

“The arrest of this Brazilian noncitizen demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing enforcement and removal efforts against unlawfully present noncitizens who are wanted for crimes in their home countries,” said Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons in the statement.

The statement does not identify the man.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee was not immediately available on Sunday for comment.

The man first entered the United States without documentation as a minor on Dec. 5, 2007 and was apprehended by border patrol, according to the statement. He was ordered removed by a federal immigration judge on June 17, 2008.

The man appealed but was ordered to leave on Jan. 15, 2009. The man left the U.S. on Aug. 14, 2009, but came back at an unknown time, according to the statement. He will remain in custody pending his removal from the U.S., the agency stated.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Man facing criminal charge in Brazil arrested in Edgartown, feds say