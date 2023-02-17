Brazilian national identified as armed suspect fatally shot by deputies in Big Bear

Sheriff’s officials identified a Brazilian national and Sugarloaf resident Gleise Firmiano, 30, as the armed suspect fatally shot by deputies in the Big Bear area last month.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials identified 30-year-old Gleise Firmiano as the woman fatally shot along Maple Hill Trails in the unincorporated community of Sugarloaf.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident

Big Bear Sheriff’s Station deputies at 1:37 p.m. on Monday responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Spruce Lane.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a woman involved in the disturbance had recently left home in a vehicle with a firearm.

During an area check, deputies found the unoccupied vehicle parked at Maple Hill Trails, just north of the residence.

Deputies continued their search of the trail area, found the suspect with a handgun, and then shot and killed the woman.

The Sheriff’s department didn’t release details of the shooting or the domestic disturbance that led to the initial call.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press, "At this point in the investigation, investigators do not believe the suspect fired at the deputies."

Sheriff's officials immediately administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Despite continued saving measures, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division also responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

