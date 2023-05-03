Brazilian police raid home of Jair Bolsonaro following allegations of fake Covid vaccine records

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro outside his home after the police search - ERALDO PERES/AP

Police in Brazil searched former president Jair Bolsonaro's home and seized his phone as part of an investigation into allegations Covid-19 vaccination certificates were falsified to permit overseas travel.

Mr Bolsonaro, who faced widespread criticism for his unorthodox handling of the pandemic, has repeatedly said he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Federal police confirmed they were investigating "the insertion of falsified Covid-19 vaccination data" into the health ministry's electronic vaccination records system, but did not mention Mr Bolsonaro by name.

Police said they were carrying out 16 search and seizure orders and executing six arrest warrants as part of the operation.

Police reportedly arrested top Bolsonaro aide, army officer Mauro Cid.

Mr Bolsonaro confirmed police had searched his home and seized his phone.

The far-Right ex-president said "there was no falsification on my part", accusing the authorities of seeking to "fabricate a case".

An officer stands guard near Mr Bolsonaro's mansion during the search operation - ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS

Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States in December, after losing his re-election bid to veteran Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - a bitterly divisive election fought largely over the far-Right incumbent's widely criticised management of Covid-19, which has claimed more than 700,000 lives in Brazil.

The US requires international air travellers to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19, a requirement the White House announced on Monday would end on May 11.

Mr Bolsonaro, who defied expert advice on managing the pandemic and joked the vaccine could "turn you into an alligator", remained in Orlando, Florida, until March 30, when he returned to Brazil.

"The falsified entries, which occurred between November 2021 and December 2022, resulted in the alteration of the true Covid-19 vaccination status of the individuals in question," police said in a statement.

"As a result, the individuals were able to emit vaccination certificates and use them to evade health restrictions put in place by authorities in Brazil and the United States."

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.