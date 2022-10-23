Brazilian politician surrenders after injuring policemen while resisting arrest

1
Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu
·2 min read

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian politician Roberto Jefferson surrendered early Sunday evening after wounding two policemen while resisting arrest ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

President Jair Bolsonaro tried to distance himself from his ally posting a video on social media after his arrest, saying someone that fires at policemen should be treated as a criminal.

Two officers were injured by shrapnel of a grenade thrown by the former congressman. Both went to the hospital and were later released, the statement said.

In a video posted on social media on Sunday morning, the congressman showed an image of federal police officers arriving at his house, and later admitted in another video that he had aimed at the police car but not at the officers.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered Jefferson to be taken to jail after the former congressman and president of PTB political party released a tape offending justice Carmen Lucia, due to decisions she made related to the presidential elections.

In his decision, Moraes said Jefferson did not comply to conditions to his house arrest.

Jefferson was already under investigation for the alleged involvement in producing fake news, and on Friday released statements offending justice Carmen Lucia, who had decided to transfer part of Bolsonaro's air time to presidential candidate and former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva after the leftist complained about offenses in the adversary's political ads.

Two opposition senators, Randolfe Rodrigues and Eliziane Gama had asked the Supreme Court to punish Jefferson for offending Lucia.

Political tension has risen ahead of the presidential election runoff next Sunday. Bolsonaro had previously tweeted a condemnation of Jefferson's comments on the Justice and his resistance to prison. Lula said the issue should now be solved by the police and blamed Bolsonaro for increasing political violence.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Alexandre Caverni, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen

    A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township.

  • The one-year returns for Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) shareholders have been favorable, yet its earnings growth was even better

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better...

  • Toddler shot in Minneapolis expected to survive

    Police say the little girl has an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

  • Is crime up or down? In Houston, concerns are hard to allay

    Political ads on the airwaves and social media in the nation's fourth largest city paint a picture of Houston as a failed state where crime is out of control and violent criminals have free rein. The political discussion over crime even made its way to the pulpit, with popular megachurch Pastor Ed Young calling Houston “the most dangerous city in America” and telling parishioners that if the city, which is led by Democrats, “is to survive, we had better throw those bums out of office.” In reality, September statistics showed a 3% drop in homicides and a 10% drop in overall violent crime compared with the same month last year, as Houston Police Chief Troy Finner pointed out at a town hall last month, trying to reassure residents that things are getting better.

  • Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions

    A public spat between the United States and Saudi Arabia will not deter top Wall Street executives and U.S. business leaders from a flagship investment event starting on Tuesday where the kingdom will seek deals to reduce its economy’s reliance on oil. President Joe Biden has vowed "consequences" for U.S.-Saudi ties over an OPEC+ decision this month to cut oil output targets, which Riyadh defended as serving market stability. The dispute was the latest shadow to be cast over the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII), which was hit by a Western boycott over the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and by the pandemic in 2020, leaving it a far cry from the 2017 inaugural event that Riyadh billed as "Davos in the Desert".

  • At Modesto protest of ‘comply or die’ policing, loved ones of those killed seek justice

    Protesters include family of Paul Chavez, intoxicated Modesto man fatally shot by police July 14 as he held a trailer hitch.

  • Here's what the cast of 'Black Adam' looks like in real life

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson enters the DC Extended Universe with "Black Adam," costarring Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and more.

  • 110 Years After Her Debut, The Work of A Black Woman Composer Is Heard Once Again

    Helen Hagan, (1891-1964) was a Black woman composer, concert pianist, Yale graduate, and the only African American female to be sent to France to entertain the American Expeditionary Forces during WWI. Her Piano Concerto in C Minor is her only surviving composition, and had only been heard by few, up until now.

  • City attorney files charges against protesters who disrupted L.A. City Council meeting

    The 13 misdemeanor charges stem from an incident that took place the day L.A. City Council members approved a ban on homeless encampments near schools.

  • 'I'm capable of killing him': Chilling audio of OnlyFans model guilty of murdering boyfriend

    An OnlyFans model murdered her partner with a single stab to the heart – a day after she left voice notes saying ‘I fully believe I am capable of killing him’.Mother-of-three Abigail White stabbed Bradley Lewis in the chest at her home in Kingswood in March this year.The knife penetrated the 22-year-old's heart and he later died in hospital.The incident happened on the same day Mr Lewis told White he no longer wanted to be together.Avon and Somerset Police

  • She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Shares Her Favorite Moments From Season and Finale, Is Not Coy About MCU Future

    Jennifer Walters “had a lot more questions” for Marvel overlord K.E.V.I.N. than what viewers got to see in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Tatiana Maslany shares in the TVLine video above. At the start of our post mortem video Q&A, Maslany details why Jen’s face-to-robotic face with Marvel boss K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity […]

  • Escaped Georgia convict found walking along I-75 in Charlotte County

    Shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, FHP troopers stopped a pedestrian walking southbound on Interstate 75, at mile marker 158, in Charlotte County.

  • South Africa’s $8.5 Billion Climate Pact Is 97% Loans, CHN Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyLess than 3% of an $8.5 billion climate finance deal being offered to South Africa by some of the world’s richest countries will come in the form of grants, Climate Home News reported, citing a copy of the financing provisions.Of the rest of the money 54% will come in the form of

  • South African President Announces Sweeping Reforms to Combat Corruption

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he’ll implement sweeping reforms in response to recommendations by a judicial panel that probed corruption during his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s calamitous rule.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyThe president undertook to review and redesign the country’s entire anti-graf

  • Brazil Unease Rises Before Vote as Ex-Lawmaker Fights Arrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s political tensions soared as a former lawmaker resisted arrest and got into a gun battle with police who were carrying out a court order just a week before the cut-throat presidential runoff.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyFormer lower house deputy Roberto Jefferson threw grenades at officers who arrive

  • Oakland sports doctor charged with sexual assault of player in home office

    Dr. Zvi Levran, a urologist with offices in Oakland County, was charged on multiple counts of sex misconduct involving a hockey player, police said.,

  • Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement Over Diwali Becoming a Public School Holiday in NYC: ‘Representation Matters’

    Earlier this week, New York City legislators made the announcement that Diwali will become a public school holiday, starting in 2023. And among the many who are celebrating this decision, one of the people to show their excitement was none other than Priyanka Chopra, 40, who took to social media to share her elation. The Quantico actress reposted a video to her Instagram Story, where New York State Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar shared the news. Along with the video, Chopra wrote, “After all t

  • More antisemitic hate seen in L.A. after Kanye West's remarks

    'Kanye is right about the Jews': More antisemitic hate is seen in L.A. in the aftermath of the rapper's remarks

  • 11 people shot near Southern University and A&M College, police say

    Eleven people were shot overnight Friday near Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana at the close of a party, police said.

  • ‘Serious’ Mississippi River Woes Prompt Limits in Key US Port

    (Bloomberg) -- “Serious concerns” over critically low water levels in the Mississippi River system led port authorities to limit vessel drafts near a key export hub, potentially adding a further headache for shippers already contending with delays and skyrocketing costs. Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyThe depth of ships’ draf