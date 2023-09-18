Brazilian President to meet with Zelenskyy in New York

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Wednesday, 20 September.

Source: The Guardian, citing two sources in the Brazilian government

Details: Lula is known for his refusal to take an unambiguous side in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Lula tried to position himself as a potential peacemaker between Moscow and Kyiv, arguing that in order to achieve peace, some countries must stay "neutral".

Background:

Sources of Bloomberg reported that Zelenskyy may come to New York in September to participate in the activities of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly. His participation in the UN Security Council meeting was also discussed.

Later it became known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday, 21 September. Reportedly, Ukraine’s president will also visit the US Congress.

According to the preliminary schedule of the speeches of the heads of delegations, Zelenskyy's speech at the UN General Assembly is expected on the morning of 19 September, and on 20 September, Zelenskyy will take part in the open debate of the UN Security Council regarding Ukraine.

