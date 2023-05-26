Brazilian president refuses to come to Russia at Putin's invitation

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that he refused to come to Russia at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Da Silva on Twitter

Quote: "I’ve just spoken on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I thanked him for inviting me to attend the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg and told him that I could not go to Russia at the moment, but reiterated Brazil's willingness, along with India, Indonesia and China, to negotiate with both sides of the conflict in search of peace."

Previously:

Da Silva said he had discussed with China and the United Arab Emirates joint mediation in resolving Russia's war in Ukraine and called for the formation of a "political G20" to end the war.

Background:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been repeatedly accused of being too friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He made this statement after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Brazil.

The White House sharply criticised Brazil after their President’s statement.

In early April, Silva suggested that Ukraine should give up Crimea to end the war. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded by saying that Ukraine does not trade its territories.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!