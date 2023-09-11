Brazilian president wants court to decide on Putin's arrest and not government

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva considers it necessary to reconsider his country's accession to the International Criminal Court and wants the decision on the possible arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brazil to be made by the court.

Source: Inácio Lula da Silva in a comment to journalists in New Delhi, reported by Reuters

Details: Lula da Silva attended this year's summit in the Indian capital over the weekend. He said on Saturday, in an interview with the First Post, that Putin would "never" be arrested if he attended the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Now the Brazilian president has changed his position.

Quote: "If Putin decides to join [next year's summit], it is the judiciary's power to decide [on a possible arrest] and not my government."

More details: Lula da Silva also said that he wanted to know why the US, India and China did not sign the ICC treaty and why Brazil signed it.

Brazil signed the Rome Statute that led to the establishment of the ICC, so it must execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he visits.

Previously:

The Brazilian president also wants to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "to the negotiating table" at the UN General Assembly.

Background:

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of a war crime – the illegal deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia denies that its troops took part in war crimes or forcibly deported Ukrainian children.

Putin has missed the last two G20 summits in Bali and New Delhi, where Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

