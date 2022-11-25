Brazilian protests intensify; Bolsonaro stays silent

6
DIANE JEANTET
·6 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The two men were sitting at a bar on Nov. 21, sipping drinks for relief from the scorching heat of Brazil's Mato Grosso state, when police officers barged in and arrested them for allegedly torching trucks and an ambulance with Molotov cocktails.

One man attempted to flee and ditch his illegal firearm. Inside their pickup truck, officers found jugs of gasoline, knives, a pistol, slingshots and hundreds of stones — as well as 9,999 reais (nearly $1,900) in cash.

A federal judge ordered their preventive detention, noting that their apparent motive for the violence was “dissatisfaction with the result of the last presidential election and pursuit of its undemocratic reversal,” according to court documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

For more than three weeks, supporters of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his narrow defeat in October’s election have blocked roads and camped outside military buildings in Mato Grosso, Brazil's soy-producing powerhouse. They also have protested in other states across the nation, while pleading for intervention from the armed forces or marching orders from their commander in chief.

Since his election loss, Bolsonaro has only addressed the nation twice, to say that the protests are legitimate and encourage them to continue, as long as they don't prevent people from coming and going.

Bolsonaro has not disavowed the recent emergence of violence, either. He has, however, challenged the election results — which the electoral authority's president said appears aimed at stoking protests.

While most demonstrations are peaceful, tactics deployed by hardcore participants have begun concerning authorities. José Antônio Borges, chief state prosecutor in Mato Grosso, compared their actions to that of guerrilla fighters, militia groups and domestic terrorists.

Mato Grosso is one of the nation's hotbeds for unrest. The chief targets, Borges says, are soy trucks from Grupo Maggi, owned by a tycoon who declared support for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There are also indications that people and companies from the state may be fueling protests elsewhere.

Road blockades and acts of violence have been reported in the states of Rondonia, Para, Parana and Santa Catarina. In the latter, federal highway police said protesters blocking highways have employed “terrorist” methods including homemade bombs, fireworks, nails, stones and barricades made of burnt tires.

Police also noted that roadblocks over the weekend were different from those carried out immediately after the Oct. 30 runoff election, when truckers blocked more than 1,000 roads and highways across the country, with only isolated incidents.

Now, most acts of resistance are taking place at night, carried out by “extremely violent and coordinated hooded men," acting in different regions of the state at the same time, federal highway police said.

“The situation is getting very critical” in Mato Grosso state, chief state prosecutor Borges told the AP. Among other examples, he noted that protesters in Sinop, the state’s second most populous city, this week ordered shops and businesses to close in support of the movement. “Whoever doesn’t shut down suffers reprisals,” he said.

Since the vote, Bolsonaro has dropped out of public view and his daily agenda has been largely vacant, prompting speculation as to whether he is stewing or scheming.

Government transition duties have been led by his chief of staff, while Vice President Hamilton Mourão has stepped in to preside over official ceremonies. In an interview with newspaper O Globo, Mourão chalked up Bolsonaro’s absence to erysipelas, a skin infection on his legs that he said prevents the president from wearing pants.

But even Bolsonaro's social media accounts have gone silent – aside from generic posts about his administration, apparently from his communications team. And the live social media broadcasts that, with rare exception, he conducted every Thursday night during his administration have ceased. The silence marks an abrupt about-face for the bombastic Brazilian leader whose legions of supporters hang on his every word.

Still, demonstrators, who have camped outside military barracks across Brazil for weeks, are certain they have his tacit support.

“We understand perfectly well why he doesn’t want to talk: They (the news media) distort his words,” said a 49-year-old woman who identified herself only as Joelma during a protest outside the monumental regional military command center in Rio de Janeiro. She declined to give her full name, claiming the protest had been infiltrated by informants.

Joelma and others say they are outraged with Bolsonaro’s loss and claim the election was rigged, echoing the incumbent president’s claims — made without evidence — that the electronic voting system is prone to fraud.

Scenes of large barbecues with free food and portable bathrooms at several protests, plus reports of free bus rides bringing demonstrators to the capital, Brasilia, have prompted investigations into the people and companies financing and organizing the gatherings and roadblocks.

The Supreme Court has frozen at least 43 bank accounts for suspicion of involvement, news site G1 reported, saying most are from Mato Grosso. Borges cited the involvement of agribusiness players in the protests, many of whom support Bolsonaro’s push for development of the Amazon rainforest and his authorization of previously banned pesticides. By contrast, President-elect da Silva has pledged to rebuild environmental protections.

Most recently, protesters have been emboldened by the president’s decision to officially contest the election results.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro and his party filed a request for the electoral authority to annul votes cast on nearly 60% of electronic voting machines, citing a software bug in older models. Independent experts have said the bug, while newly discovered, doesn’t affect the results and the electoral authority's president, Alexandre de Moraes swiftly rejected the “bizarre and illicit” request.

De Moraes, who is also a Supreme Court justice, called it “an attack on the Democratic Rule of Law ... with the purpose of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements."

On Nov. 21, Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras summoned federal prosecutors from states where roadblocks and violence have become more intense for a crisis meeting. Aras, who is widely seen as a Bolsonaro stalwart, said he received intelligence reports from local prosecutors and instructed Mato Grosso's governor to request federal backup to clear its blocked highways.

Ultimately that wasn’t necessary, as local law enforcement managed to break up demonstrations and, by Monday night, roads in Mato Grosso and elsewhere were all liberated, according to the federal highway police. It was unclear how long this would last, however, amid Bolsonaro's continued silence, said Guilherme Casarões, a political science professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation university.

“With his silence, he keeps people in the streets,” Casarões said. “This is the great advantage he has today: a very mobilized, and very radical base.”

___

Associated Press reporter Carla Bridi in Brasilia, Brazil, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • US official urges 'de-escalation' as Turkey strikes Syria

    A U.S. official in Syria on Friday called for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border, saying the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said that 67 civilians, gunmen and soldiers, have been killed in Turkish attacks in northern Syria since the airstrikes began.

  • No Russian ships equipped with missiles on duty in Black and Azov Seas yet

    Russian warships continue to be on duty in the Black and Azov Seas, however with no missile carriers. Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook Quote: "There are 11 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea; the enemy continues to control sea communications keeping 2 ships on combat duty in the Azov Sea.

  • Decision on North American auto rules dispute 'imminent', Canada says

    A decision should be made very soon on a dispute pitting Canada and Mexico against the United States on the interpretation of regional trade rules in the auto industry, Canada Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said on Friday. Canada this year joined Mexico in a complaint against the United States over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement, which came into effect in 2020.

  • Crypto Exchange Binance Delists Serum Trading Pairs Amid FTX Connection

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance delisted three Serum (SRM) trading pairs on Friday as the fallout from FTX's collapse continues.

  • Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil's World Cup win

    Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it while he was on the bench and then in physiotherapy," Lasmar said.

  • Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’

    Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry has begun pushing for a requirement for elected officials in Jacksonville to resign from their office immediately upon qualifying to run for another elected position in city government.

  • Kara Swisher Calls Elon Musk ‘My Greatest Disappointment’ as a Tech Journalist After ‘Secret’ FTX Text

    "Playing to the cheap (and dirty) seats is no way to live," the veteran writer and podcast host says

  • Black Friday Is Off to a Strong Start. Deals Are Drawing Crowds.

    Americans spent a record $5.29 billion at retailers on Thanksgiving Day, according to Adobe data. Mobile shopping accounted for 55% of sales.

  • Uruguay's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament

    Heres everything you need to know about Uruguays World Cup success before it begins its 2022 journey in Qatar.

  • Fact check: Black duffle bags at Maricopa voting center part of counting process, not fraud

    The image of duffle bags is not evidence of election fraud, it's evidence of the reconciliation process.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Europe must avoid division, set low price for Russia's oil

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called on Europeans to remain united against Russia's war and to severely limit the price for Russian oil. Much of Ukraine remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.

  • Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid

    The rapper confirms he intends to run for office, while fighting several scandals over his behaviour.

  • Brazil's Lula won't have interventionist stance on Petrobras, aide says

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's incoming leftist government will not have an interventionist stance on state-run oil giant Petrobras, a member of the transition team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday. Senator Jean Paul Prates told reporters that the future administration had no intention of causing a "breakdown" of the company and that everything would be discussed with markets. "There will be no despotic attitude," Prates said.

  • Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

    Palin lost two elections for the House seat Republican Don Young held for 49 years before his death in March — an August special ballot to determine who would serve the remainder of his term and the Nov. 8 general election for a full two-year term. Results of the Nov. 8 election were announced Wednesday. Both ranked-choice votes were won by Democrat Mary Peltola, who is Yup’ik and with her win in the special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.

  • Some say California towns ruined by wildfire shouldn’t rebuild. That’s insulting and wrong

    Arguments against rebuilding towns destroyed by wildfire severely underestimate the value of rural California. | Opinion

  • John Fashanu slammed over saying World Cup players shouldn't wear OneLove armbands

    The star spoke out on GMB.

  • Mexican president suffers court reverse, tensions rise

    Mexico’s Supreme Court struck down part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ‘jail, no bail’ policy Thursday. Because trials often take years in Mexico, the justices argued that being held in prison during trial was equivalent to being subjected to punishment before being convicted. In 2019, López Obrador imposed mandatory pre-trial detention for a long list of crimes, and he views it as part of his crack-down on white collar criminals, like those accused of tax fraud.

  • French lower house votes to make abortion a constitutional right

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's lower house on Thursday voted by a large majority to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution, with MPs on the left and centre saying the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of a landmark ruling in June showed the need for new steps. Parliament approved the motion, put forward by the leftist opposition, with 337 votes in favour and 32 against, but the path to enshrining abortion rights in the constitution will not be easy, as a bill must be approved in the same terms by the lower house and the Senate, which is controlled by the right. Last month, the Senate rejected a cross-party bill aimed at making the right to abortion and contraception part of the constitution.

  • Englewood teen artist unveils painting dedicated to Chicago police

    A special painting by a young Chicago artist was unveiled Wednesday at the Chicago police station in Englewood.

  • U.S. troops in South Korea celebrate Thanksgiving

    STORY: Senior U.S. army officials served the traditional Thanksgiving feast of roast turkey, beef, lobster, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, pumpkin, and cakes to the soldiers based in Camp Casey, one of several U.S. Army bases near the Demilitarized Zone.About 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea, which has the United States’ third-largest military presence outside its country, after Japan and Germany, according to data from the U.S. Defense Manpower Data Center.Data from the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) showed there are about 19,500 army soldiers, 7,800 airmen and women, 350 navy sailors and 120 Marines stationed in South Korea.