Brazilian Stock Exchange B3 to Launch Bitcoin Futures Within Six Months

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter.

Brazil’s only stock exchange, B3, plans to launch bitcoin (BTC) futures “in the next three to six months,” Chief Financial Officer André Milanez said during a conference call on Monday.

The exchange is currently building the infrastructure to offer crypto market access to end users Milanez added.

B3 information technology director Jochen Mielke de Lima said in January the exchange planned to offer both bitcoin and ether (ETH) futures sometime in 2022/2023.

“It is natural for us to expand into the unregulated world of cryptocurrencies,” said B3 President Gilson Finkelsztain in December, adding that the company planned to offer crypto services to traders, as opposed to being a crypto exchange.

At the moment B3 offers exposure to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF) listed in the Brazilian regulated market, Equities Manager Marielle Brugnari said recently. Currently, 10 crypto ETFs are available in Brazil.

This article was translated by Andrés Engler, and edited by CoinDesk. The original Portuguese can be found here.