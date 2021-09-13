Brazilian Suzano partners with SOSA & CNI to enhance Industrial IoT capabilities

Open innovation Company SOSA will run a four-month long program for Suzano, identifying growth opportunities and embedding advanced technologies in its Industrial IoT.

Tel Aviv, Israel --News Direct-- SOSA

SOSA, the global open innovation company, together with The Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI), announces a partnership with Suzano, the world's leading eucalyptus pulp producer and a global benchmark in bio-based products developed from eucalyptus. The program will involve Suzano partnering with SOSA and CNI, in order to enhance its Industrial IoT and bolster the company’s “innovalability”, a concept that joins innovation and sustainability.

Suzano has doubled down its commitment to Industrial IoT as it works to create more avenues for optimization and sustainability along the company’s production chain. By improving its Industrial IoT, Suzano will refine its data streams and identify new opportunities to ensure efficiency of resources, reduction of waste and environmental impacts—from eucalyptus seedlings to the end product. In doing so, Suzano will simultaneously help Brazil assume its global leading role on environment and bioeconomy.

SOSA will operate a 4-month corporate open innovation program for Suzano in collaboration with CNI. Suzano’s cross-functional business units will be immersed in open innovation activities, exposing them to cutting edge technologies in their industry from across the globe.

Through the program, SOSA will tackle predefined business challenges and uncover further ways for Suzano’s to optimize its manufacturing processes through smart sensors.

The corporate innovation program will consist of:

Proactive and curated tech scouting and validation processes aligned with the defined use case.

Identification of adept technologies and team members that can push technology adoption to solve the Suzano’s challenges, and present market-ready solutions.

Planning and executing pilots, implementations and investments.

The tech companies that will be selected to work with Suzano, will be given the opportunity to conduct a proof-of-concept of their solutions on an industrial scale, and further support Suzano’s efforts to continue its industry benchmark for innovation and sustainability.

Story continues

“Our Open Innovation journey has increasingly allowed us to establish successful partnerships with important agents of the Innovation ecosystem, in order to generate and share value both with our partners and with society, based on the development of sustainable solutions. With SOSA's expertise, we hope to advance towards a leading role in industry 4.0, with technologies that improve our processes, boost our productivity, accelerate our digital transformation and contribute to the bioeconomy”, says Fernando Bertolucci, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Suzano.

“Working with Suzano presents a unique opportunity to enable disruptive and sustainable technologies with a global industry leader that is already part of the lives of over 2 billion people through its products,” says Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA.

“The CNI+SOSA partnership reinforces our efforts in promoting open innovation as a competitive strategy, offering a faster and more effective path for the insertion of companies of all sizes and sectors in global value chains. We are certain that Suzano will obtain relevant results through the collaborative processes of open innovation. For us, it is an honor to support Suzano on this journey”, says Gianna Sagazio, Head of Innovation at CNI.

ABOUT SOSA

SOSA is a global open innovation company. SOSA builds pragmatic cross-vertical open innovation programs and even stronger relationships within the tech ecosystem. By identifying advanced technology solutions and innovative models, SOSA works with corporations and public entities to implement solutions that lead to business growth and successful digital transformations. SOSA Innovation Centers in Tel Aviv, New York, and London support the open innovation programs and serve as the meeting place for governments, corporations, and tech entrepreneurs. It is where innovation leaders participate in demo days and roundtables and meet their next business opportunities. SOSA’s clients include multinational corporations such as HP, SwissRe, Schneider Electric, RBC, Rafael, Tokio Marine and governmental entities such as the Australia’s Trade and Investment Commission, the Basque Government, CNI, and the Canadian Technology Accelerator. For more information, visit https://www.sosa.co/

ABOUT CNI

The National Confederation of Industry (CNI) is the organization that represents Brazilian industry. As the highest body in the employers' union system of industry, it has defended the interests of the domestic industry since its founding in 1938, working in coordination with the executive, legislative and judiciary branches of government as well as with several entities and organizations in Brazil and abroad. CNI represents 27 federations of industries and 1,250 employer unions, to which almost 700,000 enterprises are affiliated. It directly manages the Social Service of Industry (SESI), the National Services for Industrial Learning (SENAI) and the Euvaldo Lodi Institute (IEL). Together with CNI, these institutions form the Industry System, which also brings together state industry federations and employer unions. For more information, visit http://www.portaldaindustria.com.br/cni/en/

ABOUT SUZANO

Suzano is a global reference in developing sustainable and innovative solutions from renewable sources, guided by its purpose of renewing life inspired by trees. It is the world’s leading eucalyptus pulp producer and one of Latin America’s largest paper producers, playing a part in the lives of over 2 billion people from its 11 mills across Brazil and the joint operation Veracel. The company, whose history for over 97 years, has an installed capacity of 10.9 million tons of market pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper a year, and exports to more than 100 countries. Its operations are based on Innovability - Innovation at the service of Sustainability - and on the highest levels of social, environmental and corporate governance practices, and its shares are traded on stock exchanges in Brazil and the United States. For more information, visit www.suzano.com.br/en/

Contact Details

SOSA

Karinna Moreno

+1 714-543-3269

info@sosa.co

Company Website

https://www.sosa.co/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/brazilian-suzano-partners-with-sosa-and-cni-to-enhance-industrial-iot-capabilities-105717131