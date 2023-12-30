Brazilians hail sea goddess ahead of New Year

STORY: Every year followers of the Candomble and Umbanda religions dress in white to celebrate Yemanja by singing and dancing around her statue set up on the beach.

Yemanja's devotees show up with flowers, letters, alcoholic beverages and beauty products as a way of demonstrate their respect for the sea goddess.

Yemanja is one of the deities of the Yoruba religion and has become prominent among Afro-American cultures. The tradition was brought over to Brazil by African enslaved people hundreds of years ago.