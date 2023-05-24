Brazilians protest racist abuse of Vinicius Junior

STORY: Brazilian protestors gathered outside the Spanish consulate in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to condemn the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in La Liga.

"Today, this act is in support of Vini Jr and to show what happened there in Spain. Brazil is united, and we of the Black movement are united against this attack."

"We came to demand (justice) from this Spanish government that is racist. That accepts racism."

"We have to take our voice to the government of Spain because we will not admit, we will not put up with (racism)"