Brazil's Bolsonaro disauthorizes vice president who condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao attend a ceremony to consolidate the Infralegal Labor Regulatory Framework, in Brasilia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jair Bolsonaro
    38th president of Brazil

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disauthorized his Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday for saying that Brazil opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mourao earlier on Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His comments went well beyond a statement by Brazil's Foreign Ministry expressing concern about Russia's military operations and urging a diplomatic solution.

Bolsonaro, speaking on a webcast to his supporters, said only he the president could speak about the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, and it was not Mourao's business.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories