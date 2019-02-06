Brazil's Bolsonaro to eye pension reform choices when health allows: spokesman

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gives a statement at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 25, 2019. Isac Nobrega/Presidency Brazil/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro will analyze a series of proposals to reform the country's costly pension system when his health allows it, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro, who recently had a follow-up operation to remove a colostomy bag in place since just after he was stabbed during Brazil's election campaign, is already walking, but still taking antibiotics. No date has yet been set for him to leave the hospital, Rego Barros said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)