Brazil's Bolsonaro has liquid drained from abdomen, recovery till next week

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has overcome a bout of fever but doctors found and drained an accumulation of liquid in the area where a colostomy bag was disconnected from his intestine, his spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros said on Monday.

Bolsonaro remains in the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital after the removal a week ago of the colostomy bag he had needed since he was stabbed in the abdomen during last year's election campaign, the spokesman said. He has no fever or pain, but will not leave hospital before next Monday, he said.

