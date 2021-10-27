Brazil's Bolsonaro mulls privatization of state-run Petrobras

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The Brazilian government will start considering the privatization of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, as a steep increase in energy prices fuels inflation and dents his popularity.

The plan, seen by analysts as extremely unlikely, is being floated as the company has systematically refused to artificially control prices amid a rise in international oil prices.

Brazil's far-right president, who will be up for re-election next year, accused the company of giving him "a headache," claiming its management's decisions only benefit shareholders, according to remarks broadcast on television.

Earlier this week, Fernando Bezerra, the government leader in the Senate, said Bolsonaro's administration is studying the possibility of privatizing Petrobras, as the company is also known, via a share sale.

But analysts said selling Petrobras remains a "distant dream" despite some key politicians coming out in support of the measure, as few are likely to risk their popularity on a controversial topic.

