Brazil's Bolsonaro departs for Russia despite objections

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a seventh-day Mass in memory of his late mother Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro at the Queen of Peace Cathedral in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DÉBORA ÁLVARES
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jair Bolsonaro
    38th president of Brazil
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The plane of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took off Monday evening headed to Russia despite Western warnings the country could soon invade Ukraine — frustrating those who have suggested he cancel the trip, including the U.S. government and members of his own Cabinet.

The trip was planned well before the Ukraine crisis arose and Bolsonaro’s focus is bilateral trade; Russia is a key source of fertilizers for South America’s agricultural powerhouse.

But even some of his allies fear Bolsonaro could make damaging comments on the crisis or that his presence could be seen as tacit support for a Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Two top officials from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press that they have received messages from U.S. officials saying the trip’s timing is inopportune and conveys Brazilian indifference to threats of invasion. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.

A U.S. State Department official, meanwhile, issued a statement Monday that appeared to accept the meeting would go ahead, “As democratic leaders, the United States and Brazil have a responsibility to stand up for democratic principles and the rules-based order. We hope Brazil will take this opportunity to reinforce this message in their conversations in Moscow.”

At least two of Bolsonaro’s Cabinet ministers said privately they have been trying since last week to convince him to call off the trip. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

They said Bolsonaro was reluctant to delay the visit that has been scheduled since December, following an invitation from Russia's President Vladimir Putin. They also said Bolsonaro sees potential benefits for a possible reelection bid because he can show proximity to fellow conservative leaders abroad. After Russia, Bolsonaro is to stop in Hungary and meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Speaking to supporters outside the presidential palace on Monday, Bolsonaro justified the trip.

“We have business with them, trade. In large part our agribusiness depends on the fertilizers. We have issues to discuss about defense, energy, a lot of things to address. Brazil is a sovereign nation,” he said.

He was scheduled to arrive Tuesday. At least two meetings were scheduled with Putin.

Maurício Santoro, an international relations professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, said Bolsonaro’s trip is a “diplomatic victory” for Putin, who is seeking to demonstrate closeness with leaders of democratic countries to curb criticism of authoritarianism.

Cancelling the trip could be seen as submitting to U.S. government policy, according to Celso Amorim, who was foreign minister during the government of the now-opposition Workers’ Party.

“I don’t want to defend Bolsonaro’s foreign policy, which is regrettable. But to receive an invitation from an important partner ..., and canceling would give a bad reading,” Amorim said.

The Brazilian Cabinet ministers said members of the Foreign and Defense ministries have advised Bolsonaro to avoid commenting on Ukraine and, if Putin raises the issue, maintain neutrality and support dialogue.

But Bolsonaro isn’t known for sticking to the script. Already on Monday outside the presidential palace, he was alluding to the conflict.

“The whole world has its problems. We have to converse, but wanting to resolve the problems of others … if it’s possible, right? ... We know what is at stake. I won’t go into details here,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian parliament to discuss draft bills on Donbass recognition

    Russia's parliament will vote on Tuesday to decide whether to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the speaker of the Duma lower house said. Vyacheslav Volodin said lawmakers would consider two alternative resolutions on recognition of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the area known as the Donbass, where separatist forces have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014. Under the first, parliament would appeal directly to Putin to recognise them as independent.

  • Russian threat to Ukraine exposes fault lines in Eastern Orthodoxy

    Russian threat to Ukraine exposes fault lines in Eastern Orthodoxy

  • Ukraine's right to join NATO cannot be traded away - UK PM Johnson

    LONDON (Reuters) -The sovereign right of the Ukrainian people to join NATO cannot be traded away, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding he would be talking to U.S. President Joe Biden "very soon" to help the diplomatic process.

  • Couple accused in $4.5-billion bitcoin scheme to be split before trial

    Ilya Lichtenstein is in jail, and wife Heather Morgan has been freed; the judge said evidence tying them to the scheme is "very strong."

  • U.S. offers Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees as nation faces Russia threat

    The U.S. is offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to help the country's economy as it faces the threat of a Russian military buildup at its border.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an emailed statement late Monday the offer, combined with "the strong partnership" between Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund and others, would "bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports after safety inspector threatened

    Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

  • 10-year Treasury yield edges higher as investors assess Russia-Ukraine tensions, Fed path

    U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher Monday after Russia’s foreign minister suggested that talks over Ukraine with the U.S. and its allies should continue, but moderated the rise as investors remained jittery over the potential for a Russian invasion of its neighbor. Investors also continued to assess the speed and scope of rate increases and other measures by the Federal Reserve as policy makers attempt to inflation that continues to run at its hottest in nearly 40 years. The yield on Friday fell 7.7 basis points, for the largest one-day decline since Jan. 21.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine will 'destroy the US-Russia relationship for decades'

    "Every president in the near term will be put in a box when it comes to dealing with Russia," Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.

  • No Love Lost This Valentine's Day as Markets Brace for War

    Equity indexes faded into the close today, as investors continue to weigh prospects for a diplomatic solution to the simmering problem in Eastern Europe. U.S. President Joe Biden issued an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reiterated his hawkish stance on inflation, noting that it may be necessary to “front-load” interest-rate hikes. But the Bank of Japan remains on the side of easy money and “yield curve control.” This divergence among central banks could have major ramifications for stock prices, particularly high-growth tech names, as Weston Nakamura explains to Real Vision’s Ash Bennington in today’s Daily Briefing. Be sure to watch Weston's YouTube video here: https://rvtv.io/3uJCXj4. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3oPv7Ax.

  • Olympians Madison Chock and Evan Bates Are in Love Off the Ice: They Talk 'Chemistry' and Wedding Plans

    "We are so lucky because we have this thing that we share, this ice dance that's our own little corner of the universe," Bates tells PEOPLE of competing with his girlfriend

  • NZ protesters dance to songs meant to disperse them

    Police in Wellington played songs, including famous children ditty 'Baby Shark', James Blunt's 'You're Beautiful' and Disney's classic 'Let it Go' from the movie 'Frozen', in a bid to disperse the protests which were entering into a sixth day on Sunday.Despite the loud music, and also battered by wild weather from tropical cyclone Dovi, footage from local network TVNZ showed the protesters instead embracing the music and dancing along. Inspired by truckers' rallies in Canada, protesters had occupied and blocked Wellington streets outside the city's parliament building with tents, trucks and vans.

  • New Yorkers Gathered To Protest After An Asian Woman Was Stabbed To Death In Her Apartment

    "The question many were asking today was 'Who will be next?'" one protester said.View Entire Post ›

  • Starting the steal?

    Election-integrity watchdogs are sounding the alarm as Trump allies take control of swing states’ election machinery.

  • UK PM urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

    Speaking to reporters in Scotland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from "the edge of a precipice", warning that an invasion of Ukraine could be "disastrous for Russia".

  • Pressure mounts on Putin as Ukraine crisis reaches a fever pitch

    U.S., NATO and Ukraine brace for the worst amid fear Putin could order an invasion any time, and frantic efforts to negotiate a climbdown from the dangerous military standoff.

  • Manchester United vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

    Manchester United host Brighton on Tuesday at Old Trafford and Ralf Rangnick's side are feeling the heat of the top four battle.

  • Russia's foreign minister urges Putin to continue talks with the West, saying negotiations are 'far from being exhausted' amid Ukraine tensions

    Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Putin he would "propose continuing and intensifying" diplomatic negotiations with the West.

  • Finnish Air Force commander on running the F-35 through a time of isolation

    Finland's Air Force commander details his service's plan to bring on the fifth-generation F-35A as a replacement for the country's decades-old F-18 fleet.

  • Trump used Secret Service agent's phone to call Melania Trump after Stormy Daniels report: CNN

    Former President Trump used a Secret Service agent's phone to call then-first lady Melania Trump after she didn't answer calls from his number as the Stormy Daniels story broke in 2018, according to a CNN report.A source told the news outlet that Trump was on a golf course when the story broke in 2018 and that his wife didn't answer a number of calls from his cellphone. He then asked to use the agent's phone to successfully reach her.It was...

  • Philippine poll shows Marcos Jr's lead widening in presidential race

    The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival ahead of the presidential election in May, results of a new poll released on Sunday showed. Ferdinand Marcos Jr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in the Jan. 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia, an 11-point increase compared with the previous poll in early December. A total of 2,400 respondents were asked to pick their first choice for president and vice president if the election were held during the survey period, with 60% expressing preference for Marcos, while 16% chose Robredo.