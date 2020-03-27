White House doctor says Trump tested negative for coronavirus. What about other world leaders?

From Washington to Berlin to Madrid, politicians across the global may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Here's our watch list of presidents, prime ministers and supreme leaders who have been tested or may be at risk for infection.

(Editor's note: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 27 became the first major world leader to test positive for coronavirus. Johnson confirmed the infection on his official Twitter account. Britain's leader, 55, said he has developed mild symptoms and would continue to lead the country's response to the outbreak.)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for the new coronavirus, her spokesman said on March 23.

"The result of today’s test is negative” but “further tests will be conducted in the coming days,” Spokesman Steffen Seibert told the news agency dpa.

The German leader went into self-quarantine on Sunday, after she came into contact with a doctor who has tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesperson told German media outlets on March 22.

The Associated Press reported that Merkel had received a vaccination from the doctor.

U.S. President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House announced on March 14.

During a press briefing earlier that day, Trump said he had been tested for the virus, officially called COVID-19, following interactions with two Brazilian officials who later tested positive for the virus.

The president’s physician, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo released by the White House that Trump decided to get tested on Friday after they conferred about the matter.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the president regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Conley wrote in the memo.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Conley wrote.

Trump had contact with at least two infected individuals: Fabio Wajngarten, the communications secretary for Brazil's President Jair Bolsanaro, and Brazil's charge d'affairs, Nestor Forster.

Both men were with Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, last weekend. Both Wajngarten and Forster have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he has also tested negative for COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence his wife Karen Pence were tested on March 21 for coronavirus after a Pence staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence's spokeswoman tweeted on Saturday the results of both tests were negative.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Spain's government announced on Saturday.

Begoña Gómez and the prime minister are both in good health, the government said.

Two members of Sanchez’s cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week. Other members of the cabinet have tested negative.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Cameron Ahmad, communications director for the prime minister.

