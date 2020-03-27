White House doctor says Trump tested negative for coronavirus. What about other world leaders?

From Washington to Berlin to Madrid, politicians across the global may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Here's our watch list of presidents, prime ministers and supreme leaders who have been tested or may be at risk for infection.
(Editor's note: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 27 became the first major world leader to test positive for coronavirus. Johnson confirmed the infection on his official Twitter account. Britain's leader, 55, said he has developed mild symptoms and would continue to lead the country's response to the outbreak.)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for the new coronavirus, her spokesman said on March 23.
"The result of today’s test is negative” but “further tests will be conducted in the coming days,” Spokesman Steffen Seibert told the news agency dpa.
The German leader went into self-quarantine on Sunday, after she came into contact with a doctor who has tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesperson told German media outlets on March 22.
The Associated Press reported that Merkel had received a vaccination from the doctor.
U.S. President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House announced on March 14.
During a press briefing earlier that day, Trump said he had been tested for the virus, officially called COVID-19, following interactions with two Brazilian officials who later tested positive for the virus.
The president’s physician, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo released by the White House that Trump decided to get tested on Friday after they conferred about the matter.
“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the president regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Conley wrote in the memo.
“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Conley wrote.
Trump had contact with at least two infected individuals: Fabio Wajngarten, the communications secretary for Brazil's President Jair Bolsanaro, and Brazil's charge d'affairs, Nestor Forster.
Both men were with Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, last weekend. Both Wajngarten and Forster have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he has also tested negative for COVID-19.
Vice President Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence his wife Karen Pence were tested on March 21 for coronavirus after a Pence staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
Pence's spokeswoman tweeted on Saturday the results of both tests were negative.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Spain's government announced on Saturday.
Begoña Gómez and the prime minister are both in good health, the government said.
Two members of Sanchez’s cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week. Other members of the cabinet have tested negative.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Cameron Ahmad, communications director for the prime minister.
The prime minister "is in good health with no symptoms," said Ahmad. "As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently."
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
A senior cabinet member in Australia's government, Peter Dutton, said Friday he is infected with coronavirus.
Australia's prime minister, Scott Morrison, has not been tested based on medical advice, according to Australian news reports.
Dutton was in Washington for meetings connected to the so-called Five Eyes security pact, an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the U.S. A March 6 photo from that event shows Dutton standing next to Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other White House officials.
Australia has more than 120 cases of COVID-19. Among them: The actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson. The Hollywood couple confirmed on Wednesday that they are in isolation in the country after testing positive for the disease. "We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," Hanks said in a tweet.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran’s utmost authority for all domestic and foreign policy has seen several of his closest aides diagnosed with coronavirus.
Iran has one of the largest clusters of cases outside of China. It's not known whether Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani have been tested.
But more than 10% of Iran's lawmakers have fallen ill with the disease and it has also not spared top officials, including its senior vice-president, Cabinet ministers, Revolutionary Guard members and health ministry officials.
Several lawmakers have died.
Recently, Khamenei has peddled an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory suggesting the country’s coronavirus outbreak could be part of a biological attack on the Islamic Republic.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with more than 15,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths.
At least one politician has publicly disclosed infection; Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the country’s Democratic Party, said he tested positive.
“So, it’s arrived, I also have coronavirus,” he said in a Facebook post. “I am fine, and therefore I am in quarantine at home. From here, I’ll continue to do what I can do ... I have always said ‘don’t panic’ and that we will fight this.”
But there's no indication that Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has contracted the disease.
