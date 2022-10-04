Brazil’s Bolsonaro scoffs at the polls as runoff election with Lula looms

Phillip Meylan
·Contributor
·5 min read
President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.
President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, seen at a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on Oct. 4, is running for re-election. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s incumbent president, outperformed polling averages by as much as 8% in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, setting up an Oct. 30 runoff with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“All their predictions were wrong, and they are already the biggest losers of this election. We beat that lie, and now we’re going to win the election,” Bolsonaro, who has spent months discrediting the integrity of Brazil’s elections, said Monday.

Polling numbers leading up to last weekend’s voting had consistently shown a strong advantage for Lula, and Bolsonaro, much like one of his main foreign backers, former President Donald Trump, had routinely criticized those surveys, while also appearing to lay the groundwork for contesting his possible defeat.

“The population wants our government to continue. These polls are worthless,” he told reporters in mid-September.

Aggregate polling averages suggested he would only receive around 35% of the vote and that Lula might even win in the first round by receiving more than 50%. Instead, Bolsonaro received 43.2% and Lula secured 48.4%.

Skepticism about polling is part of a larger effort by Bolsonaro to call into question Brazil’s electoral system. His comments have even hinted at violent confrontation and coincided with an increase in political violence in Brazil. In late August, he asserted that he would not leave office unless he were arrested or killed, adding, “And let me tell the scum out there: I will never be arrested.”

Like Trump ahead of the 2020 U.S. election, Bolsonaro began casting doubt on electoral processes in Brazil long before Election Day, stating that he would only support the outcome if he felt the election was “clean and transparent.”

Luiz In&#xe1;cio Lula da Silva at the microphone.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president of Brazil, who will face Bolsonaro in a runoff vote in the current presidential election, at a meeting with campaign associates, in São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. (Reuters/Carla Carniel)

In July, Bolsonaro convened a meeting with foreign diplomats in Brazil to document his concerns about electoral fraud, although, like Trump, he failed to present any credible evidence of widespread voting irregularities. In a presentation to diplomats, he chose to focus on an incident that took place in 2018, in which a single hacker breached the country’s electronic voting system, but failed to access any voting machines or critical source code. Police ruled that the breach had no effect on the outcome of the election.

In both countries, a lack of proof has not stopped claims of electoral fraud from spreading, and as in the U.S., a a sizable percentage of the population in Brazil has doubts about the integrity of elections. An Axios-Momentive poll in January 2022 found that more than 40% of Americans did not believe President Biden had been legitimately elected. Likewise, just before Sunday’s race, a Gallup poll found that two-thirds of Brazilians reported they did not believe Brazil’s elections would be fair.

Brazil’s electronic voting system, which has been in place since 1996, has robust security protocols and is subject to randomized testing, to ensure compliance with election norms. After criticisms from Bolsonaro in 2018, Brazil’s national electoral authority invited a record number of foreign observers to oversee this year’s voting, including from the Carter Center and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

Bolsonaro and Lula’s policies stand in stark contrast to one another. Bolsonaro has built a reputation as a nationalist espousing many conservative positions, including opposition to same-sex marriage, LGBTQ rights, abortion and environmental regulations, as well as support for gun ownership and for the military. Lula is running a campaign that strongly appeals to the working class, with promises to raise the minimum wage, expand the social safety net and, critically, crack down on deforestation in the Amazon. Both candidates have made promises to increase cash transfers to the country’s poorest populations.

Trouble ahead?

A passerby seen through two posters hanging from a wire.
A man in Brasilia, the capital, walks past presidential campaign materials depicting former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and and President Jair Bolsonaro on Sept. 23. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

On Monday, the White House indicated that the election in Brazil had occurred in a “free, fair, transparent and credible manner.” According to the Brazilian Report, Brazil’s Justice Ministry reported “87 cases of vote buying or electoral corruption ... 71 violations of vote secrecy, 379 instances of illegal campaigning, and 62 instances of illegal transportation of voters.”

The big question is how far Bolsonaro and his supporters will go if he loses on Oct. 30. For months, experts have worried about the ramifications should he reject the election results, fearing an event like the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol or something worse. Before the first round, Bolsonaro told his supporters, “If necessary, we will go to war.”

Of particular concern is Bolsonaro’s close relationship with the military and law enforcement, potentially his key allies if he tries to contest the election. At times, more than half of his Cabinet has been made up of former military officials. He has further raised alarm by pushing for the military to play a role in certifying the election results, inviting comparisons with the military dictatorship in Brazil that ended in 1985.

Yet most analysts generally think that military intervention on behalf of Bolsonaro is unlikely. Brazil’s Supreme Court has taken steps to reduce political activity among military police and signaled its intention to reject any attempt by Bolsonaro to overturn the results should they go against him. Likewise, the army has made efforts to distance itself from Bolsonaro.

This weekend’s voting passed off without violence, but observers worry that a close second round could be a recipe for trouble if the results do not go his way. Bolsonaro’s actions between now and when Brazilians return to the ballot box on Oct. 30 will be watched closely.

Recommended Stories

  • WH reiterates that Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024

    In response to a question about a report that President Biden told the Rev. Al Sharpton that he would seek reelection in 2024, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated that Biden intends to run again, but made no formal declaration.

  • Dussehra 2022: Celebrations take over India's streets

    Celebrations are being held on a massive scale for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Ukraine forces liberate Kherson region settlements - Zelenskiy

    STORY: "The story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. "But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman," he added.Zelenskiy said that Ukraine's forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. Zelenskiy mentioned the two settlements when thanking in his nightly address specific units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the frontline.Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.He also said that the abduction of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is an act of Russian terror.A Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday (September 30), the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday (October 1), and the International Atomic Energy Agency said Russia had confirmed the move.

  • White House says Brazil's election was 'free' and 'fair'

    The White House on Monday said information indicated Brazil's election over the weekend was "free" and "fair" after President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured spots in a Oct. 30 runoff vote. "We congratulate Brazil's people and institutions on holding a successful first-round election and support their free exercise of the right to choose their next leader," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We share Brazil's confidence that the second will be conducted in the same way as well."

  • TMZ: Harry and Megan are planning to move

    TMZ's Harvey Levin reports on Kim Kardashian's $1.26 million fine for promoting crypto assets without disclosing she was paid. Plus, Prince Harry and Megan Markle are looking at a new neighborhood but the neighbors aren't so sure they want them.

  • Heart-shaped candy led to man’s drug arrest, New Jersey suit says. He’s suing police

    An appeals court has allowed the man’s federal lawsuit, which seeks millions of dollars as compensation, to continue.

  • Savor Loretta Lynn's life in these 9 essential songs, from 'Coal Miner's Daughter' to 'The Pill'

    Dig into Loretta Lynn's storytelling with nine crucial songs from her six-decade career, from "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" to "The Pill."

  • McDonald's is offering adult Happy Meals. We tried them for ourselves

    We tried McDonald's limited-edition adult Happy Meals for ourselves. And because this is 2022, we also made a TikTok about it.

  • Kim Kardashian and the top five celebrities who have promoted crypto

    Kim Kardashian has been fined by a US financial regulator for failing to disclose that she was paid for promoting a crypto project on her Instagram page.

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents review

    Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents review

  • Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids' Life and Royal Duties

    Katie Nicholl, author of 'The New Royals,' speaks with ET's Rachel Smith about what lies ahead for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The royal expert breaks down the special bond between Prince George and Prince Charlotte, and how Prince Louis fits into the larger picture. With the family moving to Windsor, Katie also explains why the change in location is significant for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Katie's book is out now.

  • Women brave "brutal" Taliban response to protest "genocide" in Afghanistan

    A bloody attack on young women from an oppressed ethnic group sparked protests. The response shows "how scared" the Taliban is of "women's voices."

  • Polls Fail to Capture Bolsonaro Support Again in Brazil Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Four years later, Brazilian pollsters once again underestimated support for Jair Bolsonaro. Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017In Sunday’s election, the right-wing president received about

  • U.S. to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests, Biden says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States this week will impose further costs on Iranian officials responsible for violence against demonstrators who protested against Iran's government after the death of Mahsa Amini, President Joe Biden said on Monday. Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police and died in custody. In a statement, Biden said he was "gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran" and vowed a swift response.

  • Kari Lake just made a pivot on abortion (somebody must be reading the polls)

    After a year of calling for abortion to be outlawed, Kari Lake now says there are times abortion should be legal.

  • Anti-abortion Republicans will stand behind scandal-plagued Herschel Walker because 'he's still the lesser evil on policy': GOP strategist

    Excusing away Herschel Walker's alleged abortion scandal is easier for MAGA fans than admitting they backed the wrong guy, a GOP fundraiser said.

  • What to know about Brazil’s Lula

    STORY: This is Brazil's leftist former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva - known simply as Lula.Lula and Brazil’s far-right current president Jair Bolsonaro are buckling up for four more weeks of intense election campaigning.The incumbent’s unexpectedly strong showing in the presidential election on Sunday set up a tight runoff vote for October 30th…in Brazil’s most fraught election since the end of military rule in 1985.LULA: “In the second round, I believe that things will be more civilized and Brazilian society will very quickly learn the difference between our candidacy - which defends the truth and democracy, it defends the social welfare state, it defends the respective participation of women and black Brazilians in politics..."Four years ago, Lula watched from a jail cell as his party was crushed in the last presidential campaign.Now – he's promising to restore calm in a country polarized by Bolsonaro's far right populism.Here's what you need to know about Lula.[WHO IS LULA?]Lula, a former union leader, led Brazil from 2003 to 2010 during a commodities boom driving robust economic growth.That helped him lift millions from extreme poverty and expand access to education and healthcare.He left office with an unprecedented 87% approval rating.But his legacy was tarnished by a deep recession overseen by his hand-picked successor and former chief of staff, Dilma Rouseff, who was impeached for breaking budget rules.Lula saw his political career in tatters after being convicted of corruption and jailed for a year and half.Bolsonaro rode into office on a wave of antipathy towards Lula’s Workers Party.Last year Brazil’s Supreme Court annulled Lula’s convictions.LULA: “Four years later I am here voting with the recognition of my full freedom and with the possibility of once again being the president of this country to try to help my country to return to normal.”[WHAT IS LULA PROMISING NOW?]Lula 2.0 has emerged as a pragmatic politician, promising to return the country to “normal.”He vows to fight rising hunger and unemployment, beef up environmental protections, and better protect marginalized groups…while channeling credit into national industries to create jobs and restore solid growth.He has forged a broad center-left coalition of 10 parties while reaching out to the business community.With his gravelly voice and grandfatherly charm, Lula’s unquestionable asset is his ability to speak to Brazilians from all walks of life – from a worker in the Northeast to Brazil’s business elite.LULA: “I love campaigning, I love going out on the street, I love rallying, I love getting on a truck, I love discussing with Brazilian society.”For running mate, Lula chose his rival in the 2006 election, former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin – whose moderate views have reassured some investors.[WILL A TRANSITION OF POWER BE PEACEFUL?]This is perhaps the biggest question surrounding the vote.Political violence is on the rise in Brazil…Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has said repeatedly he might not accept an election loss, while claiming the army is on his side.Lula won the most votes in Sunday’s presidential election, securing 48.4% of votes versus 43.2% for Bolsonaro.Neither secured the over 50% needed to avoid a runoff.For many, he is still the favorite to win later in October.But most analysts see a military coup as unlikely in the event of a Lula win.Still, many fear a period of protracted political violence and economic disruption.

  • Dancing with the Stars Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated

    Charli D'Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey tied at the top of the leaderboard for a second week in a row

  • 'Bros': Billy Eichner, Dot-Marie Jones respond to 'disappointing' box office flop amid rave reviews

    While we called Bros the best rom-com we’ve seen in at least the last decade (if not longer), the film's star, writer and executive producer, Billy Eichner said it’s “disappointing” that straight people in certain areas of the U.S. would not support the movie.

  • Gwen Stefani Shares Which Red Carpet Look Marked a Milestone in Her Relationship With Blake Shelton

    Gwen Stefani revisited some of her favorite red carpet looks with Kelly Clarkson, and there’s one in particular that means a little more to her than the rest. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani shared some behind-the-scenes stories about a few of her more recent red carpet looks. She revealed her 2016 […]