Brazil's climate change skeptic government says warnings about the fires consuming the Amazon are 'sensationalist,' 'hysterical,' and 'misleading'

Brazil's government is calling warnings about the record fires in the Amazon "sensationalist," and claiming the fires are not an international problem.

Brazil's government has ministers that reject climate change, and its president, Jair Bolsonaro, has advocated using the rainforest for industrial activity.

The equivalent of three football pitches worth of the Amazon is currently burning every minute, spurring international leaders to call for actions to save the rainforest.

But Bolsonaro called the fires an "internal matter for Brazil and other Amazonian countries," and rebuked calls from French President Emmanuel Macron for the issue to be discussed at this weekend's G7 summit.

Other Brazilian officials are also dismissing concerns about the Amazon, but experts and activists say the government has allowed the destruction of large chunks of the rainforest for activities like logging and farming.

Brazil's government is downplaying the record number of fires that have ripped through the Amazon this year, calling international warnings about the damage to the rainforest "sensationalist," and "hysterical and misleading."

The government is painting itself as the subject of an international smear campaign as activists and political leaders around the world urge action and decry state policies that have allowed increased clearing of the forest for farming and logging, which has likely been the source of many of the fires.

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, accused French President Emmanuel Macron of trying to "make personal political gains in an internal matter" after the French leader called the fires an "international crisis."

Macron called on Thursday for the fires to be discussed at the G7 summit of world leaders, which begins on Saturday.

"Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet's oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazon," he tweeted.

amazonas amazon forest fires More

Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

"I regret that Macron seeks to make personal political gains in an internal matter for Brazil and other Amazonian countries. The sensationalist tone he used does nothing to solve the problem," Bolsonaro tweeted in reply.

Macron received support from Canada's Justin Trudeau. But he may not ultimately get support from US President Donald Trump or other leaders like the UK's Boris Johnson at the G7.

Bolsonaro also accused Macron of having a "colonialist mentality" for suggesting that the issue be discussed at the G7. Neither Brazil, nor other Amazonian nations like Colombia and Peru are members of the group.

amazon fires forest amazons humid brazil More

Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Bolsonaro expressed frustration with other countries' concern about the fires during a Facebook live on Thursday.