Brazil's CloudWalk valued at $2.15 billion after Coatue-led investment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Brazilian financial technology company CloudWalk said on Wednesday it was valued at $2.15 billion after a funding round led by Coatue, an investment firm focused on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications space.

The shift to online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic and an internet boom has led to Latin America becoming a hotbed for fintech growth.

The company, whose platform integrates blockchain and artificial intelligence, said the $150 million round also saw participation from investment firms DST Global, A-Star, The Hive Brazil, Plug and Play Ventures as well as Valor Capital Group.

The round brought the total capital raised to $365 million.

Gokul Rajaram, an angel investor who sits on the boards of Coinbase Global Inc and Pinterest Inc, and footballers Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum also participated in the round.

CloudWalk said it would use the funds to invest in its product portfolio and for hiring. It also expects to use the funds for international expansion, with plans to roll out the platform in U.S. and Europe within the next two years.

"As the global payments market rapidly evolves, we believe that blockchain will soon become the dominant source for all future payment processes," said Luis Silva, founder and chief executive officer.

Sao Paulo-based CloudWalk's platform processes more than $2.4 billion worth of transactions annually, according to its website.

In another move suggestive of the fintech boom in Latin America, Brazilian online lender Nubank was targeting a valuation of more than $50 billion for its U.S. initial public offering, which would make it more valuable than the country's largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Solana becomes the 3rd crypto that can be tracked on the Bloomberg terminal after bitcoin and ethereum

    Solana, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been touted as the "ethereum killer" because of its potential for mass adoption.

  • The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

    Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    We had some serious economic news this month, when October’s inflation rate came in at 6.2% annualized. It was the sixth consecutive month +5% year-over-year inflation gains – and the highest inflation rate seen in the US since 1990. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, reminds investors that the worst asset to hold in this environment is cash. "Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without s

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    When considering investment ideas, one thing I look for is strong, double-digit revenue growth. That's because the pace at which a company can grow sales sets the bar for every other aspect of its financial performance.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • $8 Billion Takeover Offer Could Avert One of China's Biggest Potential Corporate Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in B

  • 'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry says Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock to profit from its surge — and predicts this is the biggest bubble of his career

    Burry said he'd never shorted crypto, suggested that assets are more overvalued than during the dot-com and housing bubbles, and teased a bearish bet.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With so many stocks in the market trading near all-time highs, it is natural to worry about the increased potential for a market crash. As a general rule, market crashes spare almost no one, so the trick is to make sure your stocks go down the least. Stock market crashes will usually create knock-on effects in the broader economy.

  • Canoo Accelerates Production Plans, Wins $100 Million in New Incentives

    Electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) said in conjunction with its third-quarter earnings report on Monday that it is accelerating its manufacturing plan and now expects to begin building vehicles at a factory in Oklahoma before the fourth quarter of 2022. Canoo reported a net loss of $80.9 million ($0.35 per share) for the third quarter, much of that attributable to research and development expenses and administrative spending. Texas-based Canoo is preparing to launch a series of electric vehicles based on its proprietary "skateboard" platform, which incorporates motors, batteries, suspension, and chassis structure into a single unit that is designed to be as flat as possible, to maximize the usable space inside the vehicle.

  • Realty Income (O) Accomplishes Spin-off of Office Assets

    Realty Income's (O) spin-off of office assets comes as part of Realty Income's merger with VEREIT, Inc. and its plan of subsequent streamlining of business.

  • Morgan Stanley: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Could Surge at Least 60%

    We’re starting the week with a serious divergence in some important economic indicators. At a macro level, the stock market is doing well. The three main indexes are all poised just below their all-time high levels. Clearly, investors are in a buying mood. But what about the average consumer? The scene here may not be so salutary. The University of Michigan consumer confidence survey came out on Friday, and it registered a dismal figure of 66.8. This was down from 71.7 the month before, and even

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in July 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Although there have been instances where housing, bonds, oil, and other commodities have outperformed equities in the short-term, no other investment vehicles have produced a higher average annual return than stocks. You might be wondering how any investment gains nearly 8 billion percent in a little over 11 years.

  • How to Turn $30,000 Into Over $500,000 With Almost No Risk

    Investing can allow your money to work for you. In fact, with a smart investment, it's possible to turn $30,000 into more than half a million dollars while taking very minimal risk. Put the money into an S&P index fund and leave it alone for 30 years.

  • A Clever Strategy to Get Your Long-Term Care Costs Covered by Medicaid

    A qualified income trust (or QIT) is a special form of trust designed to help people receive long-term care benefits under Medicaid. It is intended for people who make too much money to receive long-term or residential-care benefits under the … Continue reading → The post A Clever Strategy to Get Your Long-Term Care Costs Covered by Medicaid appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood strongly disputes Jack Dorsey’s ‘hyperinflation’ warning, but they agree on one asset class — in any market environment

    Many predict this asset will be a great hedge against inflation.

  • Lucid stock rises as orders rise 30% since end of third quarter

    Lucid Group Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the luxury electric-vehicle maker said orders grew more than 30% since the third quarter ended and forecast that to break 20,000 orders next year.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Trulieve Cannabis in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Its debut on the Canadian stock market signaled a new era for this vertically integrated seed to sale leader.

  • U.S. household net worth soars

    Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Federal Reserve Board; World Bank; McKinsey Global Institute analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals U.S. household net worth has soared to a nearly sixfold multiple of the country’s gross domestic product.Why it matters: The past two decades of growth in net worth are mostly due to the appreciation of assets like real estate and equities — not to the accumulation of savings, according to a new report out from McKinsey Global Institute. Stay on top of the latest market

  • Despite Jamie Dimon blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless,' JPMorgan just set a new price target for the crypto of $146,000 — here's how to jump in

    The CEO doesn't like it. But JPMorgan thinks Bitcoin has plenty of room to rocket.

  • 5 Cryptocurrencies That Even a Stock Investor Can Love

    If you're holding off on cryptocurrency because it seems like more of a gamble than an assessment of a product's fundamentals, you may want to take a look at some platform-specific tokens.