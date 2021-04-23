Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program at risk due to 2nd dose no-shows

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Duque de Caxias, near Rio de Janeiro
Pedro Fonseca
·3 min read

By Pedro Fonseca

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccination program is being put at risk by people failing to show up for their second shot, with 1.5 million people missing appointments for the follow-up dose needed to maximize protection, according to the Health Ministry.

Specialists say that is particularly concerning after a recent real-world study from Chile found that the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, which has accounted for some 80% of Brazil's program, is just 16% effective after one shot.

“Without the two doses, we get neither full protection nor a long duration of protection,” Juarez Cunha, head of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, told Reuters. “We need people to do the full cycle.”

Until this week, more people were dying in Brazil of COVID-19 than anywhere in the world, with President Jair Bolsonaro widely criticized for opposing lockdown measures and pushing remedies like hydroxychloroquine that provide little or no benefit. India has now surpassed Brazil in daily deaths.

In total, COVID-19 has taken more than 380,000 lives in Brazil, the world’s second highest death toll behind the United States.

The country’s vaccination program has also repeatedly missed targets due to a shortage of doses resulting from delivery delays of active ingredients from China and India.

Now, the failure of people to turn up for their second dose is an extra worry.

Specialists and authorities involved in the campaign said the low turnout appeared to be due to poor communication, with people either not realizing the importance of the second shot or simply forgetting when they were meant to go.

In some cases, they said, people might also have been put off by a strong reaction to the first dose, which can frequently cause short-lived fever and body aches. There have also been long lines at some vaccine sites, which can be offputting for priority groups vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Health Ministry has said it is aware of the problem but has not outlined what it is doing to address the issue. It did not respond to a request for comment on why so many people were not getting their second dose.

The ministry has said the problems are not due to a shortage of shots, with second doses held back to ensure availability on schedule.

But with so many second doses left over and with the promise of future deliveries, the ministry changed its guidelines last month to allow for all shots to be rolled out as first doses.

That stands in stark contrast with Chile, where the vaccination strategy has shifted to prioritizing second doses over getting more people an initial shot.

South America’s largest economy has a proud history of successful vaccination campaigns and polls have shown that the vast majority of Brazilians are keen to get inoculated. But scientists fear the message about second shots is not getting across.

“People need to wake up and hear every day on the radio, on television, that you have to get your second dose, that you can’t miss it,” said Cristina Bonorino, a member of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Society of Immunology.

The study in Chile, which analyzed vaccine effectiveness among 10.5 million people, found that efficacy in protecting against symptomatic illness rose to 67% from 16% with the second Sinovac shot. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which makes up the rest of Brazil’s inoculations, by contrast is 76% effective two weeks after the first shot.

“If a person doesn’t get their second dose, there’s no guarantee at all that the immunization will work,” Bonorino said.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • 'We're not leaving': As media depart Minneapolis, activists continue the fight for justice

    "When the cameras and everybody leave, we're not leaving," one activist said. "We believe in this work and we also believe this is a sprint not a marathon. We need to focus on solutions."

  • France Becomes First Country in Europe to Launch Digital Health Pass for Travel

    Introducing the TousAntiCovid app.

  • Video Game Stocks Suffer Pandemic Hangover, Hoping For E3 Boost

    Video game stocks have fallen out of favor lately as investors ponder the impact of the post-Covid reopening of the economy. The next catalyst for the sector could be the E3 show in June.

  • House members discuss their bipartisan immigration bill

    Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and GOP Rep. John Katko are teaming up on a bill to address historically high numbers of migrants crossing the southern border into the U.S.

  • German 'emergency brake' plan clears last legislative hurdle

    A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly cleared its final legislative hurdle on Thursday as it was passed by parliament's upper house. The upper house, where Germany's 16 state governments are represented, could have held up the plan by seeking renegotiations but let it pass. The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany’s 16 states.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • Moderna CEO says world faces 2022 COVID vaccine production surplus

    Manufacturers should focus on producing as many vaccines as possible this year, but the world faces a potential surplus next year in capacity, Moderna's CEO said on Friday. Speaking at a virtual event on vaccine manufacturing, Stephane Bancel said that additional technology transfers might dent their ability to meet production targets. Moderna is on track to make up to 1 billion doses this year and 1.4 billion next year, he said.

  • Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"

    Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland. Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered. Pfizer said in a statement it had detected counterfeit vaccines both in Mexico and Poland.

  • UK's GCHQ spy chief says China could win control of the world's 'operating system'

    LONDON (Reuters) -The West must urgently act to ensure that China does not dominate the key technologies of the 21st Century or the Communist state could effectively grab control of the world's global "operating system", Britain's top cyber spy said. Britain's spies believe that China could within decades dominate all of the key emerging technologies of this century, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics. In an unusually blunt speech on Friday, GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming said that the West faces a moment of reckoning unless it takes profound action to ensure technologies that define its prosperity are not controlled by competitors such as China or Russia.

  • Driver, 38, Killed and 12-Year-Old Girl Rescued from Submerged Car in Florida Wreck

    The 38-year-old female driver was found dead in the car when it was pulled out of the pond by a tow truck about an hour after the crash

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought More of This Chinese EV Stock

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been getting battered for the last several months following a massive rally in late 2020. While there is little doubt that EVs represent the future of the auto industry, that revolution will take decades to play out due to long upgrade cycles and the relatively slow pace of technological innovation in areas such as battery development or charging speeds.

  • California's public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine

    Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall. Several U.S. colleges and universities hoping to get back to normal campus life after months of online learning also have said they plan to make the vaccination mandatory. The CSU system in the nation’s biggest four-year college system, with about 485,000 students and tens of thousands of staff, while the UC system has more than 280,000 students.

  • 3rd dose may be needed 18 months from last COVID vaccine jab: MOH official

    While vaccines can protect you against COVID-19 for up to 18 months, a booster dose (third vaccine shot) may eventually be needed.

  • U.S. govt stops funding for late-stage study of Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine

    "This decision is not a reflection of the awardee or product, rather a fast-moving environment associated with the former Operation Warp Speed on decisions related to future products," the U.S. Department of Defense told Inovio, according to a company statement. The department will continue to fund an ongoing mid-stage study testing its vaccine candidate INO-4800, Inovio said. The U.S. government last year launched the Operation Warp Speed program to provide funding for companies developing drugs and vaccines to combat the coronavirus.

  • 3 Ways You're Underestimating Your Retirement Costs

    When it comes to estimating retirement costs, a lot of people's guesses are way off, sometimes by hundreds of thousands of dollars. Below are some of the most common issues that cause people to underestimate their retirement expenses. If any apply to you, follow the tips to fix them now before they come back to bite you in retirement.

  • 1 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stock to Buy in 2021

    U.K.-based pharmaceutical GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has operations that cover the globe, a deep catalog of successful consumer and healthcare products, and an interesting pipeline of potential new treatments. In short, GlaxoSmithKline is on sale. GlaxoSmithKline was born from the merger of pharmaceutical companies Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham, which brought along such well-known consumer products brands as Tums (heartburn), Sensodyne (toothpaste), and Nicorette (smoking cessation).

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Thailand says to add ICU beds after reporting record COVID-19 tally

    Thailand needs to add more intensive care unit (ICU) beds at hospitals to tackle an influx of COVID-19 patients, an official said on Friday, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections, the most severe it has faced up to now. Based on a daily rate of 1,500 new cases, Thailand will only have enough ICU beds for around one more week in Bangkok and just under three weeks nationwide, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 task force. His warning came after Thailand reported 2,070 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic started.

  • More risks to pregnant women, their newborns from COVID-19 than known before - study

    An infection of the new coronavirus in such newborns is associated with a three-fold risk of severe medical complications, according to a study conducted by scientists at the University of Oxford. While pregnant women are at higher risk of complications such as premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need for intensive care and possible death.

  • ‘Sugar momma’ promised man weekly allowance. He lost $20,000 instead, watchdog says

    The Better Business Bureau says romance scams are on the rise.