Brazil's daily deaths from COVID pass 4,000 for first time

  • Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a ceremony to deliver affordable homes built by the government, in a neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Apr. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets people after a ceremony to deliver affordable homes built by the government, in a neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Apr. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Brazil Bolsonaro

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a ceremony to deliver affordable homes built by the government, in a neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Apr. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MAURICIO SAVARESE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000 for the first time Tuesday, becoming the third nation to go above that daily threshold.

Many governors, mayors and judges are reopening parts of the economy despite lingering chaos in overcrowded hospitals and a collapsed health system in several parts of the country.

Brazil's health ministry said 4,195 deaths were counted in the previous 24 hours, with the nation's pandemic toll quickly approaching 340,000, the second highest in the world. Only the U.S. and Peru have had daily death tolls higher than 4,000.

Sao Paulo state, Brazil's most populous with 46 million residents, registered almost 1,400 deaths in the latest count. Health officials said the figure was partly due to the Easter holiday, which delayed the count.

Local authorities nationwide argue that numbers of cases and hospitalizations are trending downward after a week of a partial shutdown.

Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials, said reopening is a mistake that he fears will bring even higher death numbers, though he thinks it unlikely to be reversed.

"The fact is the anti-lockdown narrative of President Jair Bolsonaro has won,” Lago told The Associated Press. “Mayors and governors are politically prohibited from beefing up social distancing policies because they know supporters of the president, including business leaders, will sabotage it.”

Bolsonaro, who has long downplayed the risks of the coronavirus, remains fully against lockdowns as damaging to the economy.

COVID-19 patients are using more than 90% of beds in intensive care unit in most Brazilian states, though figures have been stable since the past week. Still, hundreds are dying as they wait for care and basic supplies such as oxygen and sedatives are running out in several states.

Less than 3% of Brazil’s 210 million people have received both doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

Over the weekend, justices of Brazil's Supreme Court started a tug of war about the reopening of religious buildings, which were closed by many local authorities despite a federal government decision to label them as part of essential services.

Some churches welcomed their faithful on Easter Sunday, but others were stopped by mayors and governors. Their reopening will be settled at the high court Wednesday, but some local councils, such as Belo Horizonte, voted Tuesday to keep religious buildings open.

Also on Tuesday a Rio de Janeiro judge allowed schools to reopen as Mayor Eduardo Paes wanted. Hours later, the mayors of Campinas and Sorocaba, two of the most populous cities in Sao Paulo state, agreed to reopen business with a drive-thru purchase system after a 10-day halt.

Professional soccer executives in Sao Paulo said they expect to play games this week after a 15-day interruption, promising local prosecutors they will follow stricter health protocols.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Hospitals are overcrowded and the health system is on the brink of collapse in many areas.

  • 'A biological Fukushima': Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave

    Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists forecast, with fatalities climbing for the first time above 4,000 in a day on Tuesday as the outbreak overwhelms hospitals. Brazil's overall death toll trails only the U.S. outbreak, with nearly 337,000 killed, according to Health Ministry data, compared with more than 555,000 dead in the United States. But with Brazil's healthcare system at the breaking point, the country could exceed total U.S. deaths, despite having a population two-thirds that of the United States, two experts told Reuters.

  • India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

    India has reported its biggest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The Health Ministry reported 103,558 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, topping the previous peak of 97,894 daily cases recorded in late September. Fatalities rose by 478, raising the country’s death toll to 165,101.

  • "Biological Fukushima:" Scientists say Brazil set to surpass U.S. January deaths record

    Brazil confirmed more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Tuesday, the health ministry announced. Why it matters: A surge in cases and deaths, driven in part by relaxed mitigation measures and a more contagious local variant, has overwhelmed the country's health system. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCoronavirus patients are occupying more than 90% of ICU beds in most Brazilian states.Of note: Brazil is on track to overtake the U.S. record for the seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths set in January (3,285), possibly by next week, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts. Brazilian doctor Miguel Nicolelis, a professor at Duke University who's tracking the virus, compared Brazil’s healthcare system situation to "a nuclear reactor that has set off a chain reaction and is out of control, per Reuters."It’s a biological Fukushima," Nicolelis said.By the numbers: Brazil's health ministry said Tuesday it confirmed 4,195 COVID-19 deaths and 86,979 new cases in the last 24 hour-period. The country has recorded more than 336,940 deaths and 13.1 cases since the pandemic began. Only the U.S. has confirmed more deaths and cases. Sao Paulo state, Brazil’s most populous, recorded nearly 1,400 deaths on Tuesday. Health officials said the figure was so high partly because of delayed counting due to the Easter holiday, AP noted.The big picture: Tuesday's grim record comes as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to push back against social distancing, masks and lockdowns. "The fact is the anti-lockdown narrative of President Jair Bolsonaro has won," Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil's Institute for Health Policy Students, told AP. "Mayors and governors are politically prohibited from beefing up social distancing policies because they know supporters of the president, including business leaders, will sabotage it."Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Tuesday that he believes Brazil "could be back to business" in two to three months, per Reuters. The country's inoculation effort has also been slowed by supply shortages. "The country dragged its feet last year as the world raced to secure vaccines, slowing the launch of a national immunization program," Reuters noted. Go deeper: Brazil becomes 2nd country to surpass 300,000 coronavirus deaths Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details, including the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's forecast. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • House Democrats to target 22 districts in next year's midterms

    House Democrats have outlined their offensive for the 2022 midterm elections, targeting 22 districts that could likely change once the House map is reshaped by the decennial redistricting process in the coming months. Ahead of the 2022 contests, Democrats find themselves in the unenviable position of safeguarding a razor-thin majority and are preparing to be on defense for the election and for a tough redistricting cycle, in which states redraw the boundaries for both their congressional and state legislative districts after the Census. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is currently set to target a smaller list of districts, compared with last cycle, mostly in suburban areas that helped the party forge a majority in Washington over the last four years.

  • Kristin Davis To Headline & EP Black Comedy ‘Deeds’ In Works At HBO Max From Ellen Pompeo’s Calamity Jane

    EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Davis, one of the stars of HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City revival, has set up a second series project at the WarnerMedia streamer. HBO Max has put in development Deeds, a half-hour black comedy starring and executive produced by Davis, from Ellen Pompeo’s Calamity Jane. Written by Michael Davidoff (Working), Deeds […]

  • IndyCar Drivers Challenged By NASCAR Track Enhancement at Texas

    The traction compound in Turns 1 and 2 is a 'no go zone' for the IndyCar races in Fort Worth.

  • Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

    Detectives have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed, police said Monday. District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence. The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

  • Brazil's COVID-19 death surge set to pass the worst of record U.S. wave

    Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, climbing well beyond an average 3,000 fatalities per day, scientists predict, as contagious new variants overwhelm hospitals. Brazil's overall death toll trails only the U.S. outbreak, with nearly 333,000 killed, according to Health Ministry data, compared with more than 555,000 dead in the United States. But with Brazil's healthcare system at the breaking point, the country could also exceed total U.S. deaths, despite having two-thirds the population, two experts told Reuters.

  • DC Fans Launch #DeathstrokeHBOMax Campaign Following Snyder Cut Release, Joe Manganiello Offers Co-Sign

    Following the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, DC fans have already started their next campaign in hopes of keeping the Snyder continuity alive.

  • Matt Gaetz is set to headline a pro-Trump women's event at Trump's Doral resort even as a sex trafficking investigation looms

    Gaetz is speaking at the Save America Summit, an event put on by conservative women's group Women for America First.

  • Davis begins process of putting own touches on UNC program

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Hubert Davis understands the challenge ahead of him in taking over at North Carolina. It's up to him to put his own touches on the program, even as he promises to follow the foundation set by Williams and the late Dean Smith from Davis' playing days with the Tar Heels. ''Coach Williams is the greatest.

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to become first Cabinet secretary to visit Israel next week

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to travel to Israel next week, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: This will be the first Cabinet-level visit to the Middle East from the Biden administration, which has been shifting attention away from the region and toward China and Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Austin is expected to arrive on Sunday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The agenda will include Iran and other regional issues like Syria and Lebanon, Israeli officials say.Israeli officials also intend to raise U.S.-Israel security understandings, reached in the final weeks of the Trump administration, on maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region. Israel wants to ensure the Biden administration is committed to those understandings.It's not yet clear whether Austin will make other stops in the Middle East. The Pentagon declined to comment for this story.Worth noting: In recent weeks, there has been an escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran in the Red Sea and the Gulf.According to several reports, last month Israel sabotaged dozens of Iranian ships and tankers that had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.The Iranians retaliated by attacking two ships owned by Israeli businessmen in the Gulf, signaling to Israel that its ships are vulnerable too.On Tuesday, an Iranian ship operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kris Jenner Gave Stormi Webster and Her Cousins a Blowout Easter Sunday, Complete With Giant Easter Baskets

    Seriously, you have to see the size of these baskets.

  • Ukraine calls for path into NATO after Russia masses troops

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the Western military alliance, after days in which Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region. Zelenskiy's comments drew an immediate rebuke from Moscow, which said Kyiv's approach to NATO could further inflame the situation in Donbass, where violence has increased in recent days.

  • US Army says it needs to 'regain dominance' in the Arctic, but it's still figuring out what it needs to do it

    The Army's Arctic skills have "atrophied," the top general in Alaska told Insider in March. Now the service is moving quickly to rebuild them.

  • They’re obsessed with trains. Will Biden bring them Nirvana?

    Three rail superfans gathered on Zoom to take in the president’s remarks last week. They geeked out quickly.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Dutch cargo ship adrift off Norway after dramatic rescue of crew

    Emergency response teams scrambled on Tuesday to prevent a Dutch cargo ship adrift in the North Sea from sinking and causing an oil spill off Norway's coast after the crew had to be evacuated in stormy weather. Footage released by the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Centre showed some of the 12 crew members jumping into the sea late on Monday from the badly listing Eemslift Hendrika before being rescued by helicopter. It is currently some 74 km (40 miles) off the Norwegian coast.

  • China made a 'La La Land'-inspired propaganda musical about the life of Uyghur Muslims, which omits all mention of mass surveillance and oppression

    "The Wings of Songs" premiered in China on March 28 and is about a Uyghur, a Kazakh, and a Han Chinese man forming a musical group.