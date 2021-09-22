Brazil's health minister tests positive for COVID while in New York City for UN gathering

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queirog has tested positive for COVID-19 while in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he confirmed Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Hours earlier, Queirog had accompanied Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the UNGA. The Biden administration expressed concern last week that the gathering of world leaders could become a coronavirus "superspreader event."

Details: Queirog tweeted that he's entering quarantine and would follow all health protocols.

Brazil's health ministry said in a statement to news outlets that the "minister is doing well" and that the other Brazilian delegates at the UN gathering had tested negative for the virus.

Queirog told CNN Brazil that he wore a mask when he attended UN meetings.

Of note: Bolsonaro, who's repeatedly railed against pandemic measures and has been fined by São Paulo's state government for not wearing a mask, tweeted video of himself without a face covering as he greeted supporters in N.Y.

Queirog posted a photo to Twitter of a meeting he attended Monday with Bolsonaro, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other delegates. Queirog was wearing a mask in the photo.

Em Nova York com o PR @jairbolsonaro, reunimos com o primeiro-ministro do Reino Unido, @BorisJohnson. Falei do avanço da vacinação e o controle da pandemia no 🇧🇷. Também tratamos sobre colaboração do NHS c/o #SUS e possibilidades de desenvolvimento do Complexo Industrial da Saúde pic.twitter.com/uX98UforWg — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) September 20, 2021

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of Queirog's meeting on Monday.

