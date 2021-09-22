Brazil's health minister tests positive for COVID while in New York City for UN gathering

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
In this article:
Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queirog has tested positive for COVID-19 while in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he confirmed Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Hours earlier, Queirog had accompanied Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the UNGA. The Biden administration expressed concern last week that the gathering of world leaders could become a coronavirus "superspreader event."

Details: Queirog tweeted that he's entering quarantine and would follow all health protocols.

  • Brazil's health ministry said in a statement to news outlets that the "minister is doing well" and that the other Brazilian delegates at the UN gathering had tested negative for the virus.

  • Queirog told CNN Brazil that he wore a mask when he attended UN meetings.

Of note: Bolsonaro, who's repeatedly railed against pandemic measures and has been fined by São Paulo's state government for not wearing a mask, tweeted video of himself without a face covering as he greeted supporters in N.Y.

  • Queirog posted a photo to Twitter of a meeting he attended Monday with Bolsonaro, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other delegates. Queirog was wearing a mask in the photo.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of Queirog's meeting on Monday.

