Brazil's Lula Aims to Reward Farmers With Cheap Credit for Curbing Carbon

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is looking to increase the amount of cheap credit for farmers to spur environmentally friendly practices.

Lula’s plan for sustainable agriculture could be key for pressing global issues: it increases food production and protect forests at the same time.

The new government’s transition team is working on a plan to give out more cheap credit and offer lower interest rates to producers that make environmental commitments, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Those could involve projects designed to curb carbon dioxide emissions, including efforts to integrate cattle and grains production onto the same land, and preservation of native vegetation beyond existing requirements.

The impact of such policies may ripple across global food supply chains and prove a boon for the environment. Brazil is the world’s biggest exporter of soybeans, beef, sugar and coffee, and ranks second for corn, making it a global powerhouse that feeds the world. The South American nation is also home to the Amazon rainforest, which is crucial for absorbing emissions and has suffered soaring deforestation in recent years.

Brazilian farmers, who usually reap two crops a year on the same land, may capture carbon by using cattle-grazing pastures for a third crop, said the person, who asked not to be named because discussions aren’t public yet. This method would see Brazil’s grass-fed cattle occupy only part of a property, boosting land use for food production while deterring the illegal practice of cutting down forests to expand farmland.

Brazil has around 30 million of hectares of degraded pastures that may be easily converted to integrate farming and cattle grazing, the person said. Brazilian farmers are planting a record 77 million hectares (190 million acres) with grains and oilseeds in the growing year, while farms adopting this method represent about 20% of the total area.

Other commitments that may qualify for the program include replacing chemicals with biological crop protection products, the person said.

The new government also has a goal of compensating farmers who set aside more land for natural vegetation and forests than required by law. Those in the Amazon region, for example, are obligated to preserve 80% of their properties. Getting paid to preserve more than required is an old complaint of farmers, who massively supported President Jair Bolsonaro’s failed re-election campaign.

Brazil has had a funding program directed at low-carbon agriculture for a decade, but the incoming Lula administration wants to make this theme a priority. Lula’s team plans to use the promise of cheap credit to educate and encourage farmers to adopt sustainable practices in the short term.

“We don’t need to clear one meter of land to be the world’s largest food producer,” Lula said Wednesday in his speech during the COP27 summit in Egypt.

