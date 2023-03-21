Brazil's Lula to announce fiscal framework after China visit

Relaunch ceremony of the Programa Mais Medicos (More Doctors Program), in Brasilia
2
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that the proposal for new fiscal rules will only be announced after his visit to China, frustrating expectations that the measures would be unveiled this week.

In an interview to local news website Brasil 247, Lula said that the fiscal framework is already "mature", but it makes no sense to announce it and then travel to China.

Lula said it would be necessary to "debate and talk" about the framework in-country.

"What I have been calling attention to is that we have to do things very carefully because we cannot lack resources for education and health," said Lula, emphasizing that he will talk during the trip about the issue with his Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

The framework is seen as crucial to easing fiscal concerns after Lula obtained congressional approval for a multi-billion-real package that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to increase social spending and fulfill campaign promises.

Initially, the intention was to present the proposal before the trip. Lula will be in China from March 26 to 30.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

Recommended Stories

  • US, China, Russia argue over North Korea at United Nations

    The United States, China and Russia argued during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday over who was to blame for spurring North Korea's dozens of ballistic missile launches and development of a nuclear weapons program. The 15-member council met over what Pyongyang said was the launch on Thursday of its largest Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

  • Credit Suisse sets up Hong Kong-style hawker stalls to treat investors to dim sum, pineapple buns at what could be its swan song conference

    Credit Suisse kicked off what could be its swan song investment conference in Hong Kong, two days after it was bought by larger rival UBS in a US$3.25 billion takeover brokered by the Swiss central bank. No expenses were spared for the three-day conference, which was billed before the tumultuous events of last week as proof of the Swiss bank's turnaround from its previous financial woes. Hong Kong-style hawker stalls were set up at the foyer of the Conrad Hotel to dish out dim sums, pineapple bu

  • African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding

    African countries saddled with debt and ravaged by losses and damages from extreme weather events like cyclones, drought and extreme temperatures have agreed to consider swapping debt to invest in climate action in a meeting of finance ministers in the Ethiopian capital. It was among several green financing alternative models discussed at the ongoing United Nations conference that supporters say would boost funds to adapt to climate harms, protect nature and finance local communities. It comes as many African nations are battling with the effects of extremely costly climate change-fueled weather events like the ongoing drought in eastern Africa that has killed thousands and decimated livelihoods reliant on rain-fed agriculture and the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Freddy that's left hundreds dead and thousands of others displaced.

  • Seven out of 30 allies met NATO military spending target in 2022-Stoltenberg

    Seven out of 30 allies met NATO's military spending target of 2% of GDP in 2022, one country less than in 2021 before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, urging allies to boost defence investment more quickly. Stoltenberg told reporters in a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels that the alliance originally had expected two more countries to meet the goal. Stoltenberg did not reveal which countries reached the goal but referred to NATO's annual report to be published later on Tuesday.

  • 'M3GAN' Interviews With Allison Williams, James Wan, Jason Blum & More

    The twisted minds behind “M3GAN,” including James Wan (writer/producer), Jason Blum (producer), Gerard Johnstone (director), and star Allison Williams (Gemma), discuss their new horror movie in this interview with CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg. They dive into the creation of M3GAN’s look, the dangers of AI, and even some spoiler territory with the film’s ending.

  • DeSantis Jabs Trump Over Potential NY Hush-Money Indictment

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis jabbed at Donald Trump over his potential indictment by the Manhattan district attorney, even as he accused prosecutors of political bias.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, E

  • China capital Beijing experiences first population decline since 2003

    The death rate in China's capital Beijing surpassed its birth rate in 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, pushing its natural population growth into negative territory for the first time since 2003. The death rate in the city of 21.84 million, one of the country's most populous urban centres, rose to 5.72 deaths per 1,000 people, while the birth rate fell to 5.67 births per 1,000 people, official statistics released by the Beijing government showed. Beijing's population decline was in line with national trends, with China's population falling last year for the first time in six decades, weighed down by rising living costs especially in big, sprawling cities like Beijing, weak economic growth, and changing attitudes towards raising a family.

  • Xavi and Ancelotti at odds over disallowed Asensio goal

    Barcelona and Real Madrid coaches Xavi Hernandez and Carlo Ancelotti disagreed over a late Marco Asensio goal ruled offside by VAR in the Clasico on Sunday. However after a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside against the Spanish forward. 

  • Australia won't promise to side with US in Taiwan conflict

    The Australian defense minister says his country has made no promises to the United States that Australia would support its ally in any future conflict over Taiwan in exchange for American nuclear-powered submarines. U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom announced in San Diego last week that Australia would purchase nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S. to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

  • UN: Months after Pakistan floods, millions lack safe water

    The United Nations children’s agency on Tuesday warned that after last summer's devastating floods, 10 million people in Pakistan, including children, still live in flood-affected areas without access to safe drinking water. The statement from UNICEF underscored the dire situation in impoverished Pakistan, a country with a population of 220 million that months later is still struggling with the consequences of the flooding, as well as a spiraling economic crisis. The floods, which experts attribute in part to climate change, killed 1,739 people, including 647 children and 353 women.

  • Ethiopia calls US accusations of war crimes 'inflammatory'

    Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected a determination by the U.S. State Department that its army, along with all sides in the recently concluded conflict in the northern Tigray region, had committed war crimes, calling the charge "inflammatory" and "untimely." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), its allies from the Eritrean army and Amhara regional forces, and opposing forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) committed war crimes during the two-year conflict.

  • Ron DeSantis is staying silent amid a push from MAGAworld for him to say or do something about a possible Trump indictment

    Right-wing figures want DeSantis to shield Trump from an indictment, and claim the governor will be on the wrong side of history if he doesn't.

  • Army of lobbyists helped water down banking regulations

    It seemed like a good idea at the time: Red-state Democrats facing grim reelection prospects would join forces with Republicans to slash bank regulations — demonstrating a willingness to work with President Donald Trump while bucking many in their party. “We can draw a direct line between the deregulation of the Trump period, driven by the bank lobby, and the chaos of the last few weeks.”

  • Chinese Dating App Does the Swiping for Singles to Find Love

    China’s new state-sponsored dating app, Palm Guixi, is something right out of the dystopia fiction handbook and is receiving mixed responses. The app was reportedly created to streamline the dating process for residents in Jiangxi by matching single users based on background data uploaded by the app itself.

  • Column: The Fed's errors have brought the economy to the brink of recession. Raising rates again might send it over

    The Fed missed last year's inflation spike. Its actions since then have sown havoc in the banking sector and now threaten the whole economy.

  • Ignoring experts, China's sudden zero-COVID exit cost lives

    When China suddenly scrapped onerous zero-COVID measures in December, the country wasn’t ready for a massive onslaught of cases. Many older people weren’t vaccinated, pharmacies lacked antivirals, and hospitals didn’t have adequate supplies or staff — leading to as many as hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been avoided, according to academic modeling, more than 20 interviews with current and former Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention employees, experts and government advisers, and internal reports and directives obtained by the AP. For two years, China stood out for its tough but successful controls against the virus, credited with saving millions of lives as other countries struggled with stop-and-start lockdowns.

  • North Korea is taking advantage of Ukraine and racing to develop nuclear missiles

    As Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Moscow and Iran normalises relations with Saudi Arabia, it's easy to overlook the other great opponent of the Western order. It is also foolish. Last week saw North Korea launch an intercontinental ballistic missile – one of four missile tests in the week – as it continues to develop its nuclear capabilities. Britain must not overlook this potent threat to the free world.

  • US home sales surged in February as mortgage rates dipped

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes surged in February to the fastest pace in six months as homebuyers seized on a modest drop in mortgage rates and slight pullback in prices. Existing home sales jumped 14.5% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. The surge in sales ended a 12-month decline that led to the the nation’s worst housing slump in nearly a decade as mortgage rates surged following a series of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve last year.

  • Haley: Backward to think US should ignore Ukraine and focus on China

    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Monday that the U.S. can’t ignore Ukraine to focus on China as Kyiv fends off Russian aggression, since a Moscow win in the war will benefit Beijing. Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, said in a new Wall Street Journal op-ed that the Biden administration…

  • ByteDance releases first public update to corporate structure since 2020, days before U.S. lawmakers grill TikTok CEO about China ties

    A new chart maps out ByteDance's complex family of global subsidiaries.