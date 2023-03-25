Brazil's Lula, ill with pneumonia, postpones China trip

2
Ramon SAHMKOW
·3 min read

Brazil's leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was due to head to China for key talks with President Xi Jinping, has indefinitely postponed his trip to recover from pneumonia, the government said Saturday.

Lula, who succeeded the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro at the start of the year, had hoped to use the trip next week to reclaim his country's role in global diplomacy, with discussions in Beijing expected to focus on reinforcing trade and the war in Ukraine.

No new date was given for the 77-year-old Lula's trip, the government said, adding that Chinese authorities had already been told of the decision.

Lula had originally been scheduled to leave on Saturday but that was put back by a day due to what his office called a case of "mild pneumonia," which was being treated with medication.

But doctors suggested he put off the trip, which entails some 20 hours of flight time, after a new exam on Saturday.

"Despite the improvement in his condition, the president's medical service recommends that the China trip be postponed" until Lula is no longer contagious, physician Ana Helena Germoglio said, according to the government statement.

- Ukraine, trade talks on hold -

Just three months into his latest term as president, Lula has already visited Argentina and the United States -- and the six-day trip to China, Brazil's largest trading partner, was seen as key to his ambitions.

The official visit had been set to begin on Tuesday with his meeting with Xi, at which Lula had hoped to promote his proposal for mediated talks to end Russia's invasion of the country.

Lula sees China as an "important ally" of his own initiative of creating a group of countries seeking a negotiated peace deal, the government in Brasilia has said.

The Brazilian leader is keen to position the South American giant as a go-between -- like he did during his second term, which ended in 2010, during nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States.

However, his diplomatic stock took a hit last year when he came under fire for claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "as responsible" for the war as Putin.

He has also refused to join Western nations in sending weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself.

Trade had also been expected to be high on the agenda in Beijing, with a large Brazilian business and ministerial entourage set to head to China.

Last year, commercial exchanges between the two countries surpassed $150 billion.

Bolsonaro also visited China, but that relationship soured after he joined then-US president Donald Trump in blaming Beijing for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brazil is a huge market for Chinese companies, such as technology giant Huawei.

Lula's health has been a source of concern in recent years.

In November, Lula -- who first governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010 -- had surgery to remove a lesion from his vocal cords.

The president was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2011, shortly after he left the presidency. He went into remission after undergoing treatment.

rsr/sst/st

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish government under attack over undercover police tactics

    The Spanish government is under fire over allegations police officers infiltrated far-left and green groups and had sex with activists to win their trust and gain information.Undercover police also reportedly infiltrated a far-left group in the Mediterranean port of Valencia, and a Barcelona housing rights group called "Resistim al Gotic", although in these cases there are no allegations of improper sexual relations.

  • Newsom ends some California drought restrictions

    With one of the wettest and snowiest winters on record, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would loosen some rules on water use that were implemented in the depths of an epic drought.

  • Norfolk Southern won't push for one-person train crews

    Railroad Norfolk Southern is backing away from its push to reduce its train crews down to one person, the company said Thursday in a joint announcement with the nation’s largest rail union. Railroad safety, including staffing levels, has come under scrutiny since a fiery freight train derailment involving cars carrying toxic chemicals in early February led to evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio. No one was immediately injured in the Feb. 3 derailment, but state and local officials decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of half of the roughly 5,000 residents.

  • NFL Free Agency: Biggest fantasy football winners

    With the flurry of deals behind us, Matt Harmon highlights the players who saw their fantasy stock rise the most.

  • Iranian women in stadium to watch Russia football friendly

    Iran on Thursday allowed female football fans into a stadium for a national team match for the first time in more than a year.The Islamic republic has generally barred female spectators from football and other sports stadiums since it was established in 1979.

  • Taliban want control of more Afghan diplomatic missions

    The Taliban government is trying to take charge of more Afghan embassies abroad, a spokesman said Saturday, amid their continued international isolation because of restrictions on women and girls. The Taliban initially promised a more moderate rule after their takeover in August 2021, but instead imposed sweeping bans and other measures curtailing basic freedoms. The U.N. and foreign governments have fiercely condemned the restrictions on female education and employment, and the international community remains wary of officially recognizing the Taliban, although some countries retain an active diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, including Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and China.

  • Ukraine Latest: IAEA’s Grossi Will Travel to Zaporizhzhia Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the UN’s nuclear agency will travel to the Zaporizhzhia plant in the coming week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on its website. It will be the second time Rafael Mariano Grossi has crossed the front line in Ukraine to reach the facility, occupied by Russia for the past year. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos

  • Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks

    Canada has pledged a significant increase in spending to improve water quality in the Great Lakes following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration also has boosted funding for the shared waters. Following their discussion Friday in Ottawa, Trudeau said his government would spend $420 million — about $306 million in U.S. dollars — over the next decade on the lakes, still suffering fron 20th century industrial pollution and newer challenges such as climate change, PFAS chemicals and microplastics. The announcement came weeks after U.S. Congress members prodded Biden to seek more support for the lakes from Canada, which critics have accused of doing too little.

  • Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, UK says

    The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine. The seven-month fight for Bakhmut, where Russian forces have closed in on three sides, is the longest battle of the war, with Russia deploying both regular soldiers and fighters of the mercenary Wagner Group.

  • Poland to ramp up ammunition production capacity to meet Ukraine's needs

    Polish ammunition manufacturer Dezamet, part of the state-owned Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), is to drastically increase its ammunition production capacity in order to be able to provide adequate supplies to Ukraine.

  • Biden, Trudeau pledge unity against authoritarians

    STORY: "Welcome to Canada, my friend. Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden”U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday pledged to stand together in friendship and against authoritarian regimes from Russia, to Iran, to China.BIDEN: “Because our shared prosperity is deeply connected to our shared security. In the past and the past years have proven that Canada and the United States are not insulated from the challenge and, in fact, the rest of the world. The world needs Canada and the United States working together with our partners around the world to rally strong and effective global action.”Biden addressed the Canadian parliament on his visit to Ottawa, and remarked on the neighbors' shared values and culture. "Americans and Canadians are two people, two counties, in my view, sharing one heart."He did however make one provocative remark about a Canadian hockey team.BIDEN: "I have to say, I like your teams, except the Leafs."The two leaders affirmed their commitment to support Ukraine as the war-torn country battles against Russia's invasion, and vowed to build up North American competitiveness in the face of economic challenges from China.TRUDEAU: "With growing competition, including from an increasingly assertive China, there's no doubt why it matters that we turn to each other now to build up a North American market on everything from semiconductors to solar panel batteries."Ahead of their meeting the two countries also reached an agreement updating a treaty aimed at stopping asylum-seekers traversing the U.S.-Canada land border via unofficial crossings.

  • Israel: 2 wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

    The Israeli military said two Israelis were wounded Saturday evening in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, the latest in months-long violence between Israel and the Palestinians. The attack was the third to take place in the Palestinian town of Huwara in less than a month. The condition of the two injured Israelis was not immediately known.

  • 2,600 student-loan borrowers are getting $11 million in payments after a federal consumer watchdog accused a debt relief company of illegally charging fees — and encouraging customers to 'stop paying their student loans altogether'

    The CFPB filed a complaint accusing GST Factoring, which runs a student-debt relief business, of "charging illegal advance fees" to pay off debt.

  • Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey

    President Biden’s approval rating is nearing its lowest point of his presidency, according to a new poll, following a string of bank failures that have thrown even more uncertainty into the economy.

  • TikTok might get banned after 'disaster' testimony. Why do some TikTokers not care?

    With the prospect of a TikTok ban looming once again — this time under President Biden rather than Trump — the app users are preparing for disruption.

  • Group urges James Comer investigation over remarks about 2015 email leak

    The Congressional Integrity Project has asked a Kentucky prosecutor to investigate Jamie Comer's admission that he leaked emails to discredit a rival

  • Macron under pressure as hundreds injured in French protests

    French President Emmanuel Macron faced mounting pressure on Friday after violent demonstrations that left more than 400 security forces injured and the centre of major cities shrouded in tear gas and smoke.More than 450 people were arrested Thursday during the most violent day of protests since the start of the year against Macron's bid to raise the retirement age to 64. &nbsp;The French presidency announced Friday that King Charles III's visit next week had been postponed after unions declared another day of strikes and protests on Tuesday, during what would have been the British monarch's trip."Given the announcement yesterday of another national day of protests against pension reform on Tuesday March 28, the visit of Charles III, initially scheduled from 26-28 March, has been postponed," it said.The decision was "in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations," it added.&nbsp;"There were a lot of demonstrations and some of them turned violent, notably in Paris," Interior Minister Darmanin told the CNews channel while giving figures for the number of arrests and injured.More than 900 fires were lit around the capital on Thursday, he said, with radical anarchist groups blamed for setting uncollected rubbish ablaze and smashing shop windows, leading to frequent clashes with riot police.In southwestern Bordeaux, protesters set fire to the entrance to city hall, briefly raising fears for the whole building until firefighters arrived to extinguish it."Why would you make a target of our communal building, of all people of Bordeaux? I can only condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, told RTL radio on Friday.&nbsp;- Over a million -More than a million people marched nationwide on Thursday, with the protest movement reinvigorated by Macron's tactics and statements over the last week.Uproar over legislation to change the retirement age -- which Macron pushed through parliament without a vote last week -- has created another huge domestic crisis for the president just 10 months into his second term in office.But Darmanin, a hardliner in Macron's centrist government, dismissed calls from political opponents and protesters to withdraw the pensions reform."I don't think we should withdraw this law because of violence," he said."If so, that means there's no state. We should accept a democratic, social debate, but not a violent debate."&nbsp;Turnout in Paris and other cities on Thursday were higher than last week when momentum appeared to be waning.Macron's decision to force the legislation through parliament and his refusal to back down in a television interview on Wednesday appeared to have energised many opponents."There's the substance -- the reform of the pension system -- and then there's the other issue of how democracy functions," 21-year-old student Judicael Juge told AFP during the protests.- Trash -"I think that is more of a source of anger now than the substance."Commentators are questioning how the crisis will end, just four years after the "Yellow Vest" anti-government demonstrations rocked the country.&nbsp;"No one knows where the way out lies. There's not an easy one," political scientist Bastien Francois from the Sorbonne University in Paris told AFP."Everything depends on one man who is a prisoner of the political situation."The leader of the moderate CFDT union, Laurent Berger, said Friday that he had spoken to an aide to the president and suggested a pause on implementing the pensions law for six months."It's the moment to say 'listen, let's put things on pause, let's wait six months'," Berger told RTL radio. "It would calm things down."Rubbish is still gathering in the streets of Paris due to a rolling strike by garbage collectors, while blockades of oil refineries by striking workers are beginning to create fuel shortages around the country.- Clashes -&nbsp;The ministry of energy transition on Thursday warned that kerosene supply to the capital and its airports was becoming "critical".More flights were cancelled this weekend at airports around the country due to a strike by air traffic controllers.Union leaders expressed satisfaction that the protest movement had gathered a second wind, while condemning the violence, most of it carried out by anarchist groups known as "black blocs".Some 1.089 million people demonstrated across France on Thursday, the interior ministry said, putting Paris turnout at 119,000, the highest for the capital since the movement started in January.The nationwide figure still fell short of the 1.28 million people who marched on March 7, according to government figures.Unions claimed a record 3.5 million people had protested across France, and 800,000 in the capital.Clashes between police and protesters also took place in the cities of Lille, Nantes, Rennes and Toulouse.bur-adp/ah/jm

  • Auburn fans react to Alabama’s shocking loss to San Diego State in the Sweet Sixteen

    Auburn's 2019 team is still the last SEC team to make the Final Four.

  • Why is China strengthening its military? It’s not all about war.

    A grasp of the myriad drivers could help observers more accurately assess the danger posed by the People's Liberation Army modernization.

  • Lula to seek Chinese semiconductor technology, investment in Beijing

    Brazil will seek Chinese technology and investment to develop a semiconductor industry in the South American country despite U.S. attempts to discourage association with China in this area, a senior presidential adviser told Reuters. Semiconductors will be a priority on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China next week. His top foreign policy adviser, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, said Brazil cannot afford to take sides in growing tensions between China and the United States.