Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

2
FABIANO MAISONNAVE
·6 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) —

Amazon activist Marina Silva has announced that she has been appointed as environment minister of Brazil by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva announced her appointment Thursday in a message to supporters. Lula scheduled a news conference for later Thursday to announce the appointments. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.

Both attended the recent U.N. climate conference in Egypt, where Lula promised cheering crowds “zero deforestation” in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest and a key to fighting climate change, by 2030. “There will be no climate security if the Amazon isn't protected,” he said.

His choice of Silva underscores that commitment — but the contentious pick may undermine his prospects for governability, given many agribusiness players and associated lawmakers resent her. The resentment stems from her time as environment minister during most of Lula's last presidency, from 2003 to 2010.

Lula was also appointing Sonia Guajajara as Brazil’s first minister of Indigenous peoples, she announced in her own post Thursday. And Carlos Fávaro, a soybean producer, was to be appointed agriculture minister, according to local news reports.

Silva was born in the Amazon and worked as a rubber tapper as an adolescent. As environment minister she oversaw the creation of dozens of conservation areas and a sophisticated strategy against deforestation with major operations against environmental criminals and new satellite surveillance. She also helped design the largest international effort to preserve the rainforest, the mostly Norway-backed Amazon Fund. Deforestation dropped dramatically.

But Lula and Silva fell out as he began catering to farmers during his second term and Silva resigned in 2008.

Lula appears to have convinced her that he has changed tack, and she joined his campaign after he embraced her proposals for preservation. In her own appearance at the U.N. summit, Silva said Lula’s administration would protect forests and lead the way in fighting climate change.

“Brazil will return to the protagonist role it previously had when it comes to climate, to biodiversity,” Silva told reporters at the summit.

That would be a sharp turnabout from Bolsonaro, who pushed for development in the Amazon and whose environment minister resigned after national police began investigating whether he was aiding the export of illegally cut timber.

Bolsonaro froze the creation of protected areas, weakened environmental agencies and placed forest management under control of the agriculture ministry. He also championed agribusiness, which opposes the creation of protected areas such as Indigenous territories and pushes for the legalization of land grabbing. Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon reached a 15-year high in the year ending in July 2021, though the devastation slowed somewhat in the following 12 months.

In Egypt, Lula said his administration would prosecute all crimes in the forest, from illegal logging to mining. He also said he would press rich countries to make good on promises to help developing nations adapt to climate change. And he pledged to work with other nations home to large tropical forests — the Congo and Indonesia — in what could be coordinated negotiating positions on forest management and biodiversity protection.

As environment minister, Silva would be charged with carrying out much of that agenda.

Silva is also likely to face resistance from Congress, where the farm caucus next year will account for more than one-third of the Lower House and Senate.

Two lawmakers allied with Lula who come from the nation’s agriculture sector told The Associated Press they disagree with Silva’s nomination given the conflict of her prior tenure. They spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals.

Others were more hopeful. Neri Geller, a lawmaker of the agribusiness caucus who acted as a bridge to Lula during the campaign, said things had changed since Silva's departure in 2008.

“At the time, Marina Silva was perhaps a little too extremist, but people from the agro sector also had some extremists," he said, also citing a strengthened legal framework around environmental protection. “I think she matured and we matured. We can make progress on important agenda items for the sector while preserving (the environment) at the same time."

Silva and Brazil stand to benefit from a rejuvenated Amazon Fund, which took a hit in 2019 when Norway and Germany froze new cash transfers after Bolsonaro excluded state governments and civil society from decision-making. The Norwegian Embassy in Brazil praised “the clear signals” from Lula about addressing deforestation.

“We think the Amazon Fund can be opened quickly to support the government’s action plan once the Brazilian government reinstates the governing structure of the fund,” the embassy said in a statement to the AP.

The split between Lula and Marina in his last administration came as the president was increasingly kowtowing to agribusiness, encouraged by voracious demand for soy from China. Tension within the administration grew when Mato Grosso state’s Gov. Blairo Maggi, one of the world’s largest soybean producers, and others lobbied against some of the anti-deforestation measures.

Lula and Silva were also at odds over the mammoth Belo Monte Dam, a project that displaced some 40,000 people and dried up stretches of the Xingu River that Indigenous and other communities depended upon for fish. Silva opposed the project; Lula said it was necessary to meet the nation’s growing energy needs and hasn’t expressed any regret since, despite the plant’s impact and the fact it is generating far below installed capacity.

After Silva resigned, she quit Lula’s Workers’ Party and became a fierce critic of him and his successor, Dilma Rousseff. Silva and Lula didn’t begin to reconcile until this year’s presidential campaign, finding common cause in defeating President Jair Bolsonaro, whom they deemed an environmental villain and would-be authoritarian.

Caetano Scannavino, coordinator of Health and Happiness, an Amazon nonprofit that supports sustainable projects, said Silva “grew to become someone larger than only an environment minister.”

“This is important, as the challenges in the environmental area are even greater than two decades ago,” Scannavino said, citing growing criminal activities in the Amazon and increasing pressure from agribusiness eager to export to China and Europe. "Silva’s success is Brazil’s success in the world, too. She deserves all support.”

___

AP writer Carla Bridi contributed from Brasilia and Diane Jeantet from Rio de Janeiro.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • As Israel's Netanyahu returns to office, troubles lie ahead

    After five elections that have paralyzed Israeli politics for nearly four years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally returned to power with the government he has long coveted: a parliamentary majority of religious and far-right lawmakers who share his hard-line views toward the Palestinians and hostility toward Israel’s legal system. Along the way, he was forced to make generous concessions to allies that include commitments to expanding West Bank settlements, proposals to allow discrimination against against LGBTQ people and boosting subsidies for ultra-Orthodox men to study instead of work. If these plans are carried out, they will alienate large portions of the Israeli public, raise the chances of conflict with the Palestinians, upset Israel’s powerful security establishment and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest allies, including the U.S. government and the American Jewish community.

  • Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers

    Nearly 300 boys and girls claim they were sexually assaulted, harassed or abused by probation and detention officers in LA County juvenile camps and detention centers between the 1970s and 2018.

  • Christmas tree recycling is a good alternative to landfills

    Taking down the Christmas tree is only one task after the holiday season. For those with a real tree, figuring out what to do with it can be as easy as placing it by the curb. Discarded Christmas trees can be picked up curbside for recycling through regular trash-collection services in various cities.

  • Fatphobia: The Brazil women fighting prejudices

    Campaigners in Brazil say society must adapt to accommodate overweight and obese people.

  • Brazil arrests four people for alleged coup attempt in Bolsonaro riots

    Brazilian police said they arrested four people and carried out nationwide raids on Thursday in investigations into an alleged coup attempt during riots by supporters of defeated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian authorities, led by the Supreme Court, have been cracking down on a small but committed minority of Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to acknowledge leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election victory and are calling for a military coup.

  • Stranded passengers to Buffalo

    Stranded passengers to Buffalo

  • Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide

    The death of a three-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said.

  • Photos: Vatican says health of retired Pope Benedict XVI 'worsening'

    Pope Francis says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 95, is 'very sick,' and requests prayers for the retired pontiff so God comforts him 'to the very end.'

  • Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues

    Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,806.44 per ounce by 1258 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,813.70. "The U.S. jobless data later today will be scrutinised for its possible impact on the Fed strategy with a below expectation reading likely triggering a decline in the dollar and by extension gold should benefit to the upside," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

  • Eritrean Catholic Bishop Fikremariam Hagos freed from detention

    After returning from Europe in October, the cleric was detained without being charged or put on trial.

  • Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

    Georgia coach Kirby Smart's plan for a deep running back corps was based on more than making it through a 12-game regular season. Smart wanted his backs to be fresh for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Bulldogs will take a group of four running backs, led by Kenny McIntosh, into the Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

  • With this simple year-end change to your retirement accounts, you can reap significant tax rewards

    ‘Average tax rates are significantly lower than most people realize,’ writes Kevin Caldwell, principal at Golden Road Advisors in Tampa, Fla.

  • Nix, Maye could give new-look Holiday Bowl a retro feel

    The Holiday Bowl will usher in a new era with a potentially retro look. The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will play North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park, the downtown home of baseball’s San Diego Padres. It’ll be the first football game at the ballpark and the first Holiday Bowl since 2019.

  • ‘Avatar 2’ Production Designers Explain Every Vehicle in ‘The Way of Water,’ From SeaDragons to Skel Suits

    “Avatar: The Way of Water” not only expands the scope of Pandora’s ecological systems, it also depicts a renewed, vengeful human military with a bounty of deadly, new tools at its disposal. Between devising the culture of two warring civilizations, production designers Ben Procter and Dylan Cole had their work cut out for them on […]

  • As Tesla stock tanks, some wonder if Elon Musk is fit to be CEO during these trying times

    The eccentric billionaire has been dividing his time between some of the busiest companies in the world. Can he do all of this? A poll is live now, asking whether Elon Musk should hire a new CEO for Tesla.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) By 40%?

    Does the December share price for Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Nix leads No. 15 Oregon to Holiday Bowl win vs. Tar Heels

    Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis' PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park. Nix called it “just one of our favorite plays" that the team practices a lot. “It's an option route and there's a lot of different angles, so it’s hard to stop,” Nix said.

  • Turn Up The Heat In These Sexy Cities And Regions In Europe

    Europe has attracted travelers for generations.

  • How influencers reach out to brands to get paid collaborations

    Influencers pitch brands over email or DMs. Insider collected several examples of email templates and media kits influencers use to land sponsorships.

  • Santa Ana shuts down over 100 street vendors, but many are back within days

    More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down in recent weeks for allegedly selling food "unfit for human consumption" and for lacking proper county permitting, the city said Tuesday.