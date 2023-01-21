Brazil's Lula replaces army commander- source

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting in Brasilia
9
Lisandra Paraguassu
·1 min read

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and TV network Globonews. His replacement will be General Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, army commander of the southeast, the source said.

Brazil's army and the Ministry of Defense did not immediately comment on the matter.

Lula said this week that intelligence services failed on Jan. 8, when government buildings in Brasilia were stormed by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Previously, Lula said he suspected collusion by "people in the armed forces" in the insurrection, during which several thousand Bolsonaro supporters invaded and ransacked the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Arruda had attended a meeting with Lula on Friday, accompanied by the commanders of the navy, Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and air force, Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno.

Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro told reporters after the meeting that the Jan. 8 riots were not the main discussion topic, but added that any involvement of military personnel in the riots would be punished.

Lula has said recently that his government would purge hardcore Bolsonaro loyalists from the security forces. Many of the demonstrators who rioted in Brasilia called for a military coup to restore Bolsonaro to power.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Britto in Brasilia; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising

    President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil's army chief Saturday amid concerns over threats to the country's democracy following the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters. The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army. In recent weeks, the military has been targeted by Lula after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed through government buildings and destroyed public property.

  • Brazil's Lula says intelligence services failed in riot

    STORY: Intelligence services failed Brazil’s President said on Wednesday when supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brasilia buildings on the 8th January.Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke to Globo TV.“We have many intelligences here. We have Army intelligence, Air Force intelligence, ABIN; none of them warned me.”The fresh remarks come as Lula's criticism of the military mounts for failing to act against the rioting Bolsonaro supporters.Lula had previously said he suspected there was collusion by "people in the armed forces" in the insurrection, during which several thousand of Bolsonaro supporters invaded and ransacked the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.Lula stressed he would like to maintain civilized relations with Brazil's armed forces but noted they must not be politicized. Meanwhile Brazil's first raids under Lula’s rule began against illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.It's part of Lula’s pledge to end destruction that surged under Bolsonaro.Reuters exclusively accompanied environmental agency Ibama in the rainforest state of Para in the search for criminals.Satellite images showed loggers and ranchers recently at work clearing the forest illegally.Givanildo dos Santos Lima is the agent leading Ibama's Uruara mission.He says sixteen missions are scheduled this year.“The discourse of the former government created a mindset amongst people, causing many to invade areas and deforest, planting farms, thinking that the government would eliminate indigenous lands and legalise these invasions for cattle production.”The mission aims to stop or scare off loggers to avoid further incursions into the forest and to issue fines to those caught with illegal wood.An area larger than Denmark was deforested under Bolsonaro, a 60% increase from the prior four years.His government also cut funding for environmental enforcement by Ibama.On the campaign trail Lula pledged to put Ibama back in charge with beefed-up funding and personnel. He took office on Jan. 1, so additional money and staff have yet to reach the front-line enforcers. But Ibama agents told Reuters that they already felt more empowered by Lula announcing environmental protection as a top priority.

  • Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

    Brazil’s government has declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining. The decree, signed by Health Minister Nisia Trindade late Friday, has no expiration date and allows for hiring extra personnel. It determines that the team in charge has to publish reports regarding the Indigneous group’s health and general well-being.

  • Former CEO of Dallas beverage company sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

    The fraudulent scheme targeted the elderly and other vulnerable victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

  • The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

    A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would be timed for 2035 — the same year that California has pledged to phase out gas-powered cars. The proposal is mostly being viewed as a tongue-in-cheek response to progressive overreach in California. Even if Wyomi

  • UK Police Fine Sunak for Failing to Wear Seat Belt

    (Bloomberg) -- UK police have issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine after he filmed a clip for social media that showed him in a moving vehicle without wearing a seat belt.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesStocks Bounce Thanks to Tech Rally, Fed Comments: Markets WrapGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues Cut“Y

  • House Republican Jim Banks to seek open Senate seat in Indiana as GOP incumbent Mike Braun runs for governor

    Banks, a Donald Trump critic in 2016 who suggested then that Republicans and the country deserved better, dramatically changed course after Trump's election to the presidency.

  • LA City Council to adopt tenant protections; 1-month grace period for those who miss rent before eviction

    The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month.

  • Madrid produce stunning Spanish Cup comeback to beat Villarreal

    Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 on Thursday and book their place in the Spanish Cup quarter-finals.They were soundly beaten by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final last Sunday.

  • Part of Miami’s charm is waterfront watering holes. And they are vanishing | Opinion

    Development is important for the economy, but stroll out onto Shuckers’ dock at sunset. It’ll remind you why you live here, the Editorial Board says.

  • Mars helicopter Ingenuity aces 40th Red Planet flight

    NASA's tiny Ingenuity helicopter flew for the 40th time on Mars Thursday (Jan. 19), covering about 584 feet (178 meters) of ground during a 92-second sortie.

  • RRR: Why the Indian action spectacle is charming the West

    The Telugu-language film has found unexpected success with US critics, the public and Hollywood stars.

  • DARPA takes big step forward on X-plane that maneuvers with air bursts

    "We’re not actually pushing the vehicle with air, we’re using it to tailor how the air is flowing over the wing,” the former CRANE program manager said.

  • 'This is nothing': Ronaldo v Messi just the start for Saudis

    A showdown between two of the world's greatest footballers provided an entertaining spectacle in Riyadh but deep-pocketed Saudi Arabia will not stop there in its drive to burnish its image through sport.Just five years after allowing its first non-Muslim tourists and letting women drive, Saudi Arabia is attempting to open up its conservative, long-cloistered society to the world.

  • Elon Musk sold Tesla shares ahead of weaker-than-expected Q4 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Jamaica under scrutiny for fraud scandal that hit Usain Bolt

    An investigation into a private investment firm in Jamaica where $12.7 million belonging to sprinter Usain Bolt is missing has sparked criticism over the government's handling of the case, with one top official forced to resign amid one of the largest fraud scandals to hit the Caribbean island. Everton McFarlane, who until recently was executive director of Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission, went on leave Friday and will step down Jan. 31, officials said. A top official with Bank of Jamaica will take his place as the investigation continues into Stocks and Securities Limited, a firm based in the capital of Kingston.

  • Son seeks $50M from LA for dad's death from stun gun zaps

    Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic collision filed a $50 million claim Friday for damages against the city. The legal claim is required before Keenan Anderson's son and estate can sue LA police for wrongful death and civil rights violations for restraining him and shocking him six times with a Taser in less than a minute on Jan. 3. “If you Taser someone with 50,000 watts of electrical energy six times ... is there really any wonder that moments later his heart will begin to flutter?” attorney Carl Douglas said at a news conference.

  • Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'

    "We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July

  • Gains by Wagner Group in Ukraine give ‘Putin’s chef,’ Yevgeny Prigozhin, greater Kremlin clout

    The Wagner Group, a shadowy paramilitary outfit, is making gains for Russia in eastern Ukraine — apparently exacerbating tensions in Moscow, where military chiefs are hesitant to give credit to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin insider responsible for the effort.

  • First raise for Japan day labourer in 20 years, but McDonald's out of reach

    Masami Fujino got his first raise in 20 years recently, but it's still not enough to let the Tokyo day labourer treat himself to plain McDonald's hamburgers as much as he used to. "Last year, I finally got a bit of a raise at one place," said the 54-year-old, who works for a moving company and in construction. "It brought me up to minimum wage there at last," 1,072 yen ($8.31) an hour in Tokyo.