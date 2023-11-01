Brazil's Lula signs decree for military security at ports, airports

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday signed a temporary decree to strengthen ports and airports with military security forces, in a bid to tackle rising crime after a series of deadly incidents in Rio de Janeiro state.

The measure, in which soldiers will work in tandem with federal police officers, will be focused on the port of Itaguai in Rio de Janeiro state and Rio's Galeão airport, Lula said. The Sao Paulo state port of Santos, Latin America's largest, will also be targeted, as will Sao Paulo's main airport Guarulhos, he added.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Mark Porter)