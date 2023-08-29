Brazil's Lula wants to discuss changes to UN Security Council with Biden

Reuters
·2 min read
2
U.S. President Joe Biden meets Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the White House in Washington

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he wants to discuss the possibility of making changes to the United Nations Security Council with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

Lula, who has long campaigned for Brazil and other countries to be permanently included in the council, is expected to meet Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly next month in New York.

Last week, during a summit of the BRICS group of emerging nations in South Africa, the leftist leader called on fellow BRICS members China and Russia to support more countries entering the council as permanent members.

Lula says the council must reflect current global geopolitical conditions instead of those of the 1940s, suggesting that countries such as Brazil, India, Germany, Japan and South Africa should be made permanent members.

The Brazilian leader added in a live broadcast on social media that BRICS members have agreed to discuss until next year's summit the possibility of establishing a common currency for trade between them.

He also said he hopes the Brazilian Congress will help his administration "protect the poorest, not the richest" in the country, after he signed an executive order to tax closed-end and offshore funds.

The measures, now pending congressional approval, are seen as essential for the government to boost public revenue and reach its commitment to zero primary deficit by next year, as they offset a revenue loss from expanded income tax exemptions for individuals.

Lula is widely expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle soon in order to secure more support for his administration in Congress, naming some members from centrist and center-right parties as ministers.

Creating a new ministry has been floated as a way to diversify his team without making major changes to the current cabinet, and Lula said on Tuesday he is now considering establishing a ministry of small- and medium-sized businesses.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Lula, a startup that aims to be the ‘Stripe for insurance’ and just raised $35.5M

    Lula, a startup which aims to be the "Stripe for insurance," has raised $35.5 million in a Series B funding round after experiencing a massive surge in customers. When TechCrunch reported on Lula’s $18 million Series A raise in July of 2021, the company was focused on building an insurance API that aimed to “eliminate the need for companies to build their own insurance infrastructure.” Over time, Lula’s offering has evolved into a broader insurance offering that is designed to help companies reduce insurance premiums and insurance-related expenses for businesses.

  • Meta took down thousands of fake accounts linked to massive Chinese propaganda campaign

    Meta has shared details about a massive network of fake accounts that attempted to spread pro-China propaganda on its platform.

  • Best Buy joins retailers warning shoppers are struggling to pay credit card bills

    Best Buy sounds the alarm on credit card payments.

  • Biden Administration targets drugs from J&J, Merck for controversial Medicare price negotiations

    The Biden administration revealed the first 10 drugs that will face the Medicare negotiation process under the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Google is bringing generative AI to its security tooling

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.

  • Calm's new Sleep Story is narrated by TikTok’s text-to-speech voice artist

    Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.

  • Google Colab gains an enterprise tier

    Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google’s service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a browser, including code to run AI apps, is gaining an enterprise tier. Called Colab Enterprise, the new offering combines Colab notebooks -- the environment where developers write Python code -- with what Google describes as "enterprise-level security" and "compliance support capabilities."

  • Duet AI, Google's AI assistant suite, expands across Google Cloud

    Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.

  • Best Buy earnings beat estimates, but it wasn't a great quarter

    Best Buy's quarter had several holes in it that investors should consider before cheering an earnings beat.

  • Google's Cloud Spanner Data Boost is now generally available

    At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost. Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that allows users to analyze their data in Google Cloud's globally distributed database via services like BigQuery, Spark on Datapric or Dataflow without impacting the transactional workflows in Spanner. "It's a breakthrough technology that delivers high performance, on-demand processing of operational data with near zero impact on customers' business-critical applications," explained Gerrit Kazmaier, Google Cloud's VP and GM for database, data analytics and Looker.

  • Stock futures steady with consumer confidence data on deck: Stock market news today

    Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for a stream of economic data.

  • Nearly 73,000 shoppers rave about this 'lifesaver' car jump starter — save $45 'til midnight

    Score the bestselling Noco Boost Plus for just $80 today.

  • WordPress is now selling 100-year domains

    WordPress, a company that has been around for 20 years, is now selling domains with a 100-year registration length. In exchange, WordPress will provide a domain with 100-year-long registration, automatic backup to multiple servers, and even the Internet Archive, advanced ownership and hosting tools, and round-the-clock support. WordPress doesn't mention in its post how it plans to keep domains and backups updated with the ever-changing internet landscape or what happens to the domains if the company decides to shut down the program for some reason.

  • SEC settles first NFT enforcement case, fines LA media company $6M

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a non-fungible token project, marking the first time the authority has taken enforcement action against a company for selling unregistered NFTs. Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based media company, "encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of Founder's Key [the company's NFT project] as an investment into the business, stating that investors would profit from their purchases if Impact Theory was successful in its efforts," the SEC order said, adding that the digital assets offered to investors were in the form of "investment contracts" and therefore "securities."

  • Lightspeed backs Markato, a marketplace that helps independent brands break into Asia

    During the pandemic, almost all retailers in Asia established an e-commerce presence and adopted digital payments. Markato wants to change that with a cross-border marketplace focused on independent brands that also lets them manage their Asia wholesale operations in one place. The startup is launching in Hong Kong today with $5 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed, marking the venture firm’s first investment in Hong Kong.

  • José Altuve completes first career cycle with late HR over Green Monster

    Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.

  • 2 fans run onto Coors Field, grab Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

    Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.

  • Max Scherzer booed by Mets fans in return to New York

    Scherzer told reporters that "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.

  • How providing snacks became Jewell Loyd's mission amid ongoing WNBA travel issues

    The lack of good snack options is also tied up in one of the league’s largest and most front-facing pain points of commercial travel, Loyd said.

  • Cruise is bringing its robotaxis to Seattle and Washington, DC

    Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.