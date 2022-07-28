Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

Updates fuel prices at a Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Brasilia
Gram Slattery
·1 min read

By Gram Slattery

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). That represented a 26.8% increase from the same period last year, and was well above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 38 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted for certain non-recurring factors, came in at 98.26 billion reais, up 58.6% in annual terms and well above the Refinitiv estimate of 83.2 billion reais.

In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

The effective divestment of part of its Atapu and Sepia offshore fields to two Chinese state-run oil firms helped boost profits, while the global hunt for alternative sources of oil due to the war in Ukraine also favored the company.

Petrobras said the war significantly affected its export markets, as Asian buyers received Russian crude that European and North American buyers forwent.

The percentage of Petrobras exports purchased by China, for instance, fell from 38% to 15%, the company said, while exports to Europe increased significantly.

($1 = 5.18 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Additional reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's Petrobras lowers gasoline prices at refineries

    Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday it will cut gasoline prices at its refineries to 3.71 reais ($0.7110) per liter from 3.86 reais starting Friday, a 4% cut that will take prices to their lowest level since March. The move is the second gasoline price cut by the oil giant this month and comes after it faced intense pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro and federal lawmakers to bring down prices amid soaring inflation and ahead of a general election in October. Analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients they considered the move "marginally positive" as it would help to ease the political pressure on the company.

  • Petrobras Unveils $17 Billion Dividend Windfall on Oil Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced a massive dividend payment after surging oil prices boosted cash generation in the second quarter, rewarding investors that looked past the political noise embroiling the state-owned firm.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause

  • Cuervo parent company Becle reports 58.6% rise in Q2 net profit

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican distiller Becle, better known as the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, posted a 58.6% jump in second-quarter net profit on increased demand for the spirit across all regions except the United States and Canada, the company said on Thursday. Becle's net profit rose to 1.40 billion Mexican pesos ($69.5 million). Revenue for the company, whose portfolio also includes alcoholic beverage brands such as Maestro Dobel, Hangar 1 and Kraken, climbed 18.9% from a year earlier to 11.33 billion pesos as prices increased throughout the distiller's portfolio.

  • Ukraine's grain is ready to go. But ships aren't. Why? Risk

    Shipping companies are not rushing to export millions of tons of grain trapped in Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. The goal over the next four months is to get some 20 million tons of grain out of three Ukrainian sea ports blocked since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Only hours after the signing Friday, Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s port of Odesa — one of those included in the agreement.

  • Stocks: Tech leads gains, home builders fall, Sherwin-Williams sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Eurozone economy will tip into recession this year, Goldman forecasts, as JPMorgan also makes recession call

    Goldman Sachs is now forecasting a eurozone recession this year, not just on concerns about Russia turning off the natural-gas taps but also on a slowing in services-side output.

  • Bausch Health stock plummets toward 27-year low after Bloomberg report of unfavorable court ruling

    Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. suffered a near-record plunge of 50.3% in volatile afternoon trading Thursday before a trading halt, after

  • US Navy grounds some of its planes after finding faulty parts in aircraft ejection seats

    The defect was first discovered by the parts manufacturer, and replacement parts are already being sent out.

  • PBS series, AP detail toll of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Two documentaries detailing the punishing effects of Russia's war on Ukraine will air on PBS' “Frontline” investigative series. The specials are part of an extensive collaboration between the series and The Associated Press that includes gathering, verifying and cataloging potential war crimes and co-publishing stories and videos from AP and “Frontline" war reporting. “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes,” will describe the toll of previous Russian conflicts and the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Altria's $13B investment in Juul e-cigarettes vaporizes

    Cigarette maker Altria's $13 billion investment in the troubled vaping company Juul has gone up in smoke — now worth less than 5% of its original value as U.S. regulators move to ban its e-cigarettes. Altria slashed the value of its Juul investment by more than $1.2 billion Thursday, pegging its new value at $450 million as it reported second-quarter earnings. Despite the losses Altria said it would maintain its investment deal with Juul, including an agreement not to market or invest in competing vaping products.

  • Column: Garland doesn't lie — the Justice Department is aiming at Trump

    The Justice Department's threshold for bringing serious charges against Trump will be met. But will a former president be indicted?

  • Crimeans, forcibly conscripted into Russian army, are not criminals, but victims prosecutor's office

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 3:56 The head of the Crimean prosecutor's office, Ihor Ponochovnyi, has said that Crimeans who were forcibly conscripted into the Russian army or illegal formations are victims of war, not criminals, if they have not committed other crimes.

  • Stocks: 5 top after-hours movers on Yahoo Finance

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Santander Brazil to Launch Crypto Trading Feature in Coming Months, CEO Says

    The financial institution will join fintech companies entering the crypto segment, such as Nubank, Mercado Libre and PicPay.

  • 3 injured, Amazon truck overturned in crash with Mercedes that snarls Lodi traffic

    Three people were injured in a traffic crash in rural Lodi that toppled an Amazon delivery truck, authorities said.

  • Credit Card Debt: 22% of Americans Would Rather Let Someone See Their Text Messages Than Their Credit History

    With interest rates quickly increasing and prices soaring due to inflation, accumulating credit card debt is among one the biggest regrets for Americans. A new survey finds that one in five people...

  • Cowboys sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, marking WR’s first NFL shot since pleading guilty to assault

    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said KaVontae Turpin made the most of his "second chance" after the WR pleaded guilty to assault in 2019.

  • Brazil's Lula maintains big lead over Bolsonaro ahead of October election -poll

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro slipped one percentage point from 19 to 18 points ahead of the Oct. 2 election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday. The leftist leader drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 29%, compared with 47% and 28%, respectively, in June. If the vote were held today, Lula would win the election outright with 53% of the valid votes, avoiding a second-round runoff required if no candidate gets more than 50% of the unspoiled ballots, the pollster said.

  • Intel Gives Dour Forecast; CEO Says Third Quarter Is ‘Bottom’

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger slashed sales and profit forecasts for the rest of the year, conceding that the struggling chipmaker needs more time to make its products competitive while assuring investors that the current quarter will be the nadir.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s

  • Northern California braces for extreme heat this week, with forecast highs up to 115

    Forecasters issued excessive heat warnings for Thursday and Friday in the northern Sacramento Valley, Trinity County and Siskiyou County.