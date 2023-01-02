Brazil's new president Lula addresses crowd
Here are the top stories for Sunday, January 1: Brazil's president is sworn in; officers are attacked in New York; California hit with powerful storm; polar plunge traditions continue.
STORY: Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.“I promise to maintain, defend and fulfill the Constitution, observe the laws, promote the good of the Brazilian people, hold up the unity, integrity and independence of Brazil,” Lula da Silva said.In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil's stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become painfully polarized under Bolsonaro.
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.
Taylor Fritz inflicted a second straight defeat Monday on struggling former world number two Alexander Zverev at the United Cup as the United States powered into a playoff match against Britain.
Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn-in as president, promising to rebuild the country and hold members of his predecessor's administration accountable.
Drew Allar spoke to the media for the first time as a Nittany Lion Saturday.
Naruhito offered prayers for people’s happiness and world peace in the appearance Monday beside his wife, Empress Masako, and their daughter. Princess Aiko, who turned 21 in December, was appearing in her first New Year’s public greeting. Legal adulthood is 20 in Japan and a condition for taking part in some events featuring the emperor’s family.
The 77-year-old says he will rebuild a country his predecessor had reduced to "terrible ruins".
Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…
Instead of Bolsonaro, a garbage collector gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the presidential sash during his inauguration, The New York Times reported.
Gregg Popovich thought the Spurs would hold Luka Doncic under 50 points… but the Slovenian star had other plans and went for 51, sealing the 126-125 victory with another smart play at the free-throw line with 1.5 seconds to go: Luka Doncic 200 iq ...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. Ducey also cut taxes, vastly expanded school choice, restricted abortion and built a makeshift wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in defiance of a Democratic president, checking just about every conservative box. At a time when the conservative movement is almost singularly oriented around “owning the libs,” Ducey spent his two terms outmaneuvering Democrats to advance Republican priorities, reshaping his state in a decisively conservative direction.
House conservatives can dictate where Kevin McCarthy falls on the contested speaker continuum based on how long they drag out the leadership votes.
STORY: Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations vote over Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.The General Assembly passed a resolution on Friday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the legal consequences of the (quote) "occupation, settlement and annexation... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called the vote "despicable." He said the Israeli people are not occupiers, and would not be bound by the resolution. The vote presents a challenge for Netanyahu, who took office this week as the head of a new hard-right government that has made settlement expansion and annexation a priority.Palestinian officials hailed the vote as a victory Saturday. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law. Along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, the Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank for a state. Most countries consider Israel's settlements there illegal, a view Israel disputes citing historical and Biblical ties to the land.The Hague-based International Court of Justice is the top U.N. court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, but it has no power to enforce them.
It's also known as the Pareto principle. As a case in point, look at where Warren Buffett and his team have invested Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) money. Berkshire has stakes in 47 companies.
Apple marked a grim milestone this week, falling about $1 trillion below a peak reached in 2022. The company's shares rallied in recent days, but the massive loss in value reflects difficult economic times for companies across the tech industry and beyond. Apple's performance, meanwhile, fell right in between those two indexes, dropping 27% over the course of the year.
