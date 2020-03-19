Brazil's Senate to vote Friday on state of emergency to fight coronavirus - senator's office

BRASILIA, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate will hold a remote voting session on Friday to approve a presidential decree declaring a state of emergency in the face of the growing coronavirus epidemic, a senator's aide said on Thursday.

The decree, which was approved by the lower chamber of Congress on Wednesday, allows the government to waive fiscal spending limits so it can resort to funds needed to contain the epidemic and fight the virus. Brazil has reported four deaths and 532 confirmed cases, including the president of the Senate Davi Alcolumbre.

