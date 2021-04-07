Brazil's top court to rule on patent case, may lower COVID-19 drug costs

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brasilia
Ricardo Brito
·2 min read

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court is set to rule on Wednesday on whether drug patents can be extended in the country, a decision that could lower costs for drugs critical to treating COVID-19 patients but also hurt the bottom lines of pharmaceutical firms.

In a case on the court docket, federal prosecutors asked the Supreme Court to reconsider parts of Brazil's Industrial Property Law, saying it protects patents for an "excessive time period," harming "social interest".

The lawsuit was launched in 2016, and the country's top prosecutor, Augusto Aras, asked the Supreme Court in February for an urgent ruling on the case, arguing for the need to allow more generic drugs for treating COVID-19.

"When patents are still in effect, it is impossible to produce generics to treat the coronavirus and its variants," said the filing by Aras.

A Supreme Court official told Reuters the court was debating whether its ruling would be effective retroactively or only for new patents moving forward. The source, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations, said the court could also delay its decision to a later session.

Companies defending the current law say the extended lifetime of a patent is important to compensate companies for their investments in research and development of new drugs, pesticides and other controlled substances.

Brazilian law protects drug patents for 20 years, allowing a renewal for another 10 years. The period is counted from the date of a patent application, rather than when it is granted. Drugmakers argue that long wait times for approval make the extensions necessary to justify their investments.

The Affordable Medicines Movement, which lobbies for lower drug prices, says the extension of patents contributes to higher prices and less availability of drugs. The group said scrapping the extensions would lower costs for a drug used when intubating patients and a type of blood thinner used for treating COVID-19.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Brad Haynes and David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • The next Aliso Canyon could happen on L.A.'s Westside

    SoCalGas' Playa del Rey storage field may pose a far greater threat than Aliso Canyon, site of a record-setting gas leak.

  • Pinterest announces $500K Creator Fund, 'Creator Code' content policy, moderation tools and more

    Pinterest today hosted an event focused on its creator community, where the company announced a series of updates including the launch of a $500,000 Creator Fund, a new content policy called the Creator Code, as well as new moderation tools, among other things. This could have a larger impact on what sort of content is shared on Pinterest, rather than a pop-up agreement with simple statements.

  • Slovak drug agency says it cannot back Sputnik V vaccine due to lack of data

    Slovakia's drug watchdog said it has not received sufficient information from the maker of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be able to decide on its benefits and risks for people. The surprise purchase of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine last month, even though the European Union's medicines agency has not approved it for use, forced the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic. But not one dose has been administered while Slovak authorities continue to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the shot.

  • Dominic Raab delays Oxfam funding amid fresh sex allegations

    Oxfam has been temporarily stopped from receiving UK aid funds just weeks after a three-year Government ban was lifted, amid fresh allegations of sexual misconduct by staff. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, last night confirmed he was delaying the resumption of funding after two senior aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were suspended last week. The charity was previously blocked from bidding for UK funds in the wake of the 2018 aid scandal in Haiti, when it was accused of covering up allegations of sexual exploitation by some of its workers based in the country after the 2010 earthquake. The disclosure led to further claims against other UK-aid organisations. Oxfam apologised in the wake of the scandal and in February was said to have undertaken significant reforms by the Charity Commission, paving the way for it begin bidding for aid funding again. However, last week it was rocked by fresh allegations, revealed by The Times, which included claims of sexual exploitation, bullying and mismanagement in the DRC. Confirming that funding would be paused again, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “All organisations bidding for UK aid must meet the high standards of safeguarding required to keep the people they work with safe. “Given the most recent reports which call into question Oxfam’s ability to meet those standards, we will not consider any new funding to Oxfam until the issues have been resolved.” Whitehall sources stressed the pause was not a full-blown suspension, adding that ministers were awaiting further updates on the latest allegations. Oxfam has not resumed bidding for funds again. It follows 24 hours after ministers vowed to withdraw funding from aid charities that failed to meet its safeguarding standards in response to a damning Parliamentary inquiry into sexual abuse int he sector. In a report released last December, the Commons international development committee warned that the issue remained “a scourge” on the international development sector, which had “effectively become the last safe haven for perpetrators”. Sarah Champion, the chair of the committee, told The Telegraph: “Safeguarding needs to be hard wired into all aid projects due to the inherent vulnerability of recipients. I urge the FCDO to proactively look at all aid organisations in receipt of taxpayers’ funds and make sure preventing abuse is at their core.” Oxfam commissioned an external investigation into its DRC office last November but staff are said to have raised concern over the length of the probe. Whistleblowers are reported to have issued “numerous detailed reports” about the situation to national and regional managers and directly to Oxfam’s leadership and safeguarding teams in Oxford. On Tuesday night an Oxfam spokesman said: “The steps we are taking in the Democratic Republic of Congo reflect our commitment to tackle abuses of power. We are aware of the FCDO statement and are seeking further information. The Charity Commission and FCDO have been notified appropriately and we will continue to keep them informed as the investigation concludes its work.”

  • Former Northeastern track coach accused of cyberstalking student-athlete

    A former Northeastern University coach used a phony&nbsp;"body development study" to trick student-athletes into sending him nude photos, officials allege.

  • Jordanian Monarchy’s Takedown of a Prince Is a Master Class in Quashing Dissent

    GettyThe palace intrigue rocking Jordan took a mysterious turn on Monday when the former crown prince, who claimed he was under house arrest after being accused of plotting a coup against his half-brother the king, vowed to “escalate” the situation—only to have the royal family later release a statement suggesting he had acquiesced.In the voice recording released Monday, a defiant Prince Hamzah bin Hussein said that he “won’t obey” government orders to remain silent and isolated—the most confrontational display of dissent Jordan has seen from a royal in recent years.But by evening time in Jordan, the situation had become even murkier. Jordan’s Royal Court released a letter purported to be from Hamzah in which he sounded contrite.“I place myself in the hands of his majesty the king... I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” it read.The Ruler of Dubai Condemns His Runaway Wife, Princess Haya, on Instagram—in a PoemIt was the latest confusing turn in a drama that began Saturday when The Washington Post had reported that Hamzah, along with roughly 20 other high-ranking Jordanian officials, had been detained for plotting to unseat the sitting monarch—Hamzah’s half-brother—King Abdullah II. Senior intelligence and palace officials had told the Post that the alleged plot was elaborate and backed by foreign entities, threatening the kingdom’s stability and security.Initially, palace officials had denied reports that Hamzah’s movements had been restricted. But then Hamzah blew apart the royal family’s decades-old golden rule—to keep infighting behind closed doors—by recording and leaking to the BBC a video of himself explaining what had taken place. In it, he described a visit from a top military official who had ordered him not to leave his house or communicate with anyone outside of his family.“It may be the last time I am able to communicate,” said the 41-year-old prince, who claimed that he had effectively been placed under house arrest. “I have spoken with people and tried to remain connected to people in the hope that they realize that there are members of this family who still love this country… apparently that is a crime worthy of isolation, threats, and now being cut off.”In the video, the prince denied being part of a larger conspiracy with foreign ties, but lambasted Jordan’s “ruling system” for being “stymied in corruption, in nepotism and in misrule.”“It has reached the point where no one is able to speak or express an opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed and threatened,” he said, adding that his phone and internet lines were getting cut off. “I pray that all Jordanians will remember that I have always tried to serve them to the best of my ability with what limited resources I have had, that I always will.”It wasn’t the first sign of tension between Hamzah and the rest of the royal family. Hamzah had been named crown prince in 1999, making him next in line for the throne—but in 2004, the king transferred the title to his eldest son, 26-year-old Prince Hussein. In Jordan’s Arab Spring demonstrations a decade ago, protesters had called for Hamzah to take King Abdullah’s place as the sitting monarch—the mere suggestion of which had landed some people in prison.Hamzah’s video prompted the government to dispense with niceties and issue an unabashed accusation against the former crown prince. They lumped him in with one of Jordan’s most notoriously corrupt public figures, suggested he was backed by an Israeli operative, and associated his name with all the necessary buzzwords required to quash any support he may have garnered from the general public.In a press conference Sunday, Jordan’s deputy prime minister announced that the activities the prince and his associates had engaged in had met the threshold of “promoting sedition.” He stated that the prince had been plotting in coordination with Bassem Awadallah, a highly unpopular Jordan government official who served as an adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and whose reputation is mired in corruption scandals. A Jordanian state news agency also reported that a former Mossad intelligence agency officer had worked in cahoots with the prince to smuggle his family out of the country.“Awadallah’s arrest was an intended distraction, and a necessary one,” Waterloo professor Bessma Momani, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, told The Daily Beast.“His name conjures up everything you would think about corruption in Jordan. But there’s another intended purpose in bringing Awadallah into this narrative: It’s a way of signaling that there is a foreign dimension,” said Momani, pointing to Awadallah’s Saudi Arabia ties.The “Mossad agent” in question, Roy Shaposhnik, released a statement explaining that, while he did offer his personal friend, Hamzah, a place to stay, “he has never served in any capacity with any intelligence branch in Israel or any other country for that matter” despite the “salacious reporting” indicating otherwise.‘The Dumbest Sort of Traitor’: Israeli Spies Aren’t Exactly Rejoicing at Jonathan Pollard’s ReleaseHamzah has publicly called out the government’s corruption in the past, and in the weeks leading up to the crackdown, had met with tribal leaders known to be his staunch supporters. While the veracity and extent of this alleged plot remains unclear, many in Jordan are doubtful of the carefully crafted narrative projected by the government, which seems to paint the prince as a foreign-backed traitor who had long been scheming to unseat the king, and alleges that the government had thwarted the plot at what it called the “zero hour” mark.In a Sunday tweet, his American-born mother, Queen Noor, referred to the accusations made against Hamzah as “wicker slander.”Momani explained that despite the “usual tropes” used by the government to steer the prince’s narrative into a certain direction, the majority of Jordanians are extremely averse to any unrest, especially considering Jordan’s struggling economy in the pandemic. “I think the vast majority is the silent majority. Those are the ones that just don’t want unrest. They don’t want disintegration.”Still, speech and press freedom restrictions in Jordan are hard to deny—with most Jordanians first hearing of the incident through social platforms or Western media outlets rather than their local news agencies. The U.S. has largely turned a blind eye to the kingdom’s stifling of free speech, viewing Jordan—which borders Israel, Iraq, and Syria—as a key strategic ally, and any risks to its security as potentially destabilizing for the entire region.State Department spokesperson Ned Price was straightforward about where the U.S. stands in the royal clash, tweeting Saturday that “King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.” Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and a dozen other allies issued similar statements.The future for Hamzah is unclear, but the statement put out by the Royal Court on Monday is a far cry from the unrelenting defiance he showed over the weekend. It also came after Hamzah offered a preemptive warning about “the official line” issued by the kingdom.“It is clear to the world,” he said in his leaked video statement, “that what you see and hear, in terms of the official line, is not a reflection of the realities on the ground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Tiger Woods was driving nearly double the speed limit before his February car crash, the LA sheriffs said

    The LASD released findings of its investigation into Tiger Woods' February 23 crash on Wednesday, saying speed was the primary cause.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bureaucracy is 'crippling' the US and hindering progress

    "Take 10 small business owners out to lunch and ask them what they need to do to meet local, state and federal regulations, and you will understand."

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Alexei Navalny supporters detained outside his Russian penal colony

    A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Mr Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene. Earlier on Tuesday Russian police had stepped up security at the prison as Mr Navalny's supporters prepared to stage a protest outside the facility to demand that authorities give him proper medical care. Mr Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. A group of his allies said they would protest at the prison in the town of Pokrov 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow unless he saw a doctor of his choice and was given what they regarded as proper medicine. Prison authorities say his condition is satisfactory and he has been provided with all necessary medical care. The pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper later cited the state prison service saying that Mr Navalny had been moved to a sick bay and tested for the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, police officers, one with a police dog, set up a makeshift checkpoint in front of the prison gate and used a metal barrier to block the road 100 metres from it. They closed the parking lot to all but prison staff, and checked the IDs of reporters and prison workers. "It is now under a special (security) regime," a police woman told Reuters. Antonina Romanova, a Navalny supporter, said she had come to show solidarity. "I believe he is innocent. I'm fully on his side," she said. "It happens that for some reason the people who can sort things out in the country end up in jail," she said.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.

  • Mozambique Palma attack: How people tried to flee the assault

    Survivors and their family members recount what happened when Islamist militants targeted Palma.

  • Springer has another issue while awaiting Blue Jays debut

    George Springer is now dealing with another issue while waiting to make his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays, after starting the season on the injured list with a strained left oblique muscle. Springer was on track to play Thursday for the Blue Jays in their first home game before feeling tightness in his right quad while running the bases. Manager Charlie Montoyo said before Wednesday's series finale at Texas that Springer ran the bases after taking live batting practice before Tuesday's game.