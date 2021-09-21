Brazil's unvaccinated Bolsonaro appears to break U.N. vaccine 'honor system' during address

Brazil's unvaccinated Bolsonaro appears to break U.N. vaccine 'honor system' during address
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Taylor and Annabelle Timsit
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, creating a defiantly awkward opener for an event expected to focus largely on the global response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Bolsonaro has been accused of stoking anti-vaccine sentiment and says he does not need to get vaccinated because he recovered from a mild case of covid-19 last July.

Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post.

While he only devoted a small part of his address to the pandemic, his very presence at the assembly spoke volumes on it: As he has not been fully immunized, Bolsonaro appears to have broken U.N. rules that asked for all those who entered the general assembly hall to be fully vaccinated under an "honor system."

"We support vaccination efforts, however my administration has not supported a vaccine or health passport or any other vaccine-related obligations," Bolsonaro said during his appearance.

The Brazilian leader did not refer to his own vaccination status during his speech and said that almost 90% of the adult population had received at least one dose of a vaccine. Bolsonaro wore a mask while walking to the podium, before taking it off to speak.

Bolsonaro has not kept a low profile since arriving in New York on Monday for the United Nations General Assembly.

In a briefing on Monday, he appeared to turn down an offer from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Johnson, who was hospitalized with covid in 2020, said he had two doses of the vaccine.

Bolsonaro laughed and said: "Not yet."

Later, Bloomberg News reported that a member of Bolsonaro's delegation, who hadn't been in contact with the president, tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in New York and was placed in isolation. (A U.N. official told The Washington Post it had no update on the status of the delegate.)

Bolsonaro was also pictured eating pizza on the streets of New York on Monday night with members of his delegation - and observers speculated that he was avoiding indoor restaurants, where New York's vaccine mandate applies.

"Luxury dining in NYC," tweeted Luiz Ramos, a Brazilian minister who shared the picture.

The Brazilian leader opened the general debate Tuesday, per U.N. tradition, speaking ahead of President Biden. Anyone who enters the general assembly hall at U.N. headquarters tacitly attests that they are vaccinated under an "honor system" put in place to prevent the General Assembly from turning into a super spreader event.

But the U.N. has said it doesn't have the power to enforce the mandate. It is not clear if there will be any repercussions for Bolsonaro for apparently breaking the rule.

Bolsonaro also met with the U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday.

During a news conference Monday from Queens, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said: "We need to send a message to all the world leaders, including most notably Bolsonaro, from Brazil, that if you intend to come here, you need to be vaccinated. If you don't want to be vaccinated, don't bother coming, because everyone should be safe together."

Unlike Biden, who immediately followed him, Bolsonaro did not open his speech by talking about the pandemic, but instead focused on what he saw as his political and economic revitalization of Brazil. "I come here to portray a different Brazil vis-a-vis what is portrayed in newspapers and on television," he said.

The Brazilian leader said his government supported vaccinations but also said that it supported "early treatment" for covid-19, with Bolsonaro suggesting he himself received this treatment on the advice of his doctors. He suggested his attitude would be proven right, eventually.

"History and science will be wise enough to hold everyone accountable," he told the U.N. General Assembly.

There have been over 21 million cases of covid-19 in Brazil and over 590,000 deaths, according to tracking from The Washington Post.

Related Content

Al Franken has a new comedy tour. His targets? Former Senate colleagues.

U.S. to lift international travel restrictions for the vaccinated

Biden to raise refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Al Franken has a new comedy tour. His targets? Former Senate colleagues.

    NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - For more than eight years in the Senate, Al Franken largely stifled the funny, as though he coexisted with a powerful alter ego in desperate need of submission: Senator Franken and "Saturday Night Live" Al. He had to watch everything he said. He dared to be dull. No longer. Now, everything is political roadkill for his new comedy tour.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The recovering politician visit

  • Huge hack reveals embarrassing details of who's behind Proud Boys and other far-right websites

    Epik long has been the favorite Internet company of the far-right, providing domain services to QAnon theorists, Proud Boys and other instigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol - allowing them to broadcast hateful messages from behind a veil of anonymity. But that veil abruptly vanished last week when a huge breach by the hacker group Anonymous dumped into public view more than 150 gigabytes of previously private data - including user names, passwords and other identifying information

  • Wisconsin election investigator warns of subpoenas

    The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election released a video Monday threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in at multiple counties as junk, a possible security risk and not forwarded to municipal clerks as he wanted. Gableman said Monday that if the state's 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not cooperate with his investigation, he would “compel” them to comply.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • To protect the supreme court’s legitimacy, a conservative justice should step down

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora

  • Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt

    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt-ceiling suspension to a government-funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Sudan failed coup: Government blames pro-Bashir elements

    The prime minister says the plotters were "remnants" of ousted President Bashir's regime.

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • Poland refuses to halt disputed coal mine despite EU court penalty

    BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland vowed to keep its disputed Turow coal mine running on Monday despite being hit with a order to pay a 500,000 euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court ruling to halt operations. Europe's top court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered the penalty on Monday. It followed a request from the Czech Republic, which is locked in a dragging dispute with Poland over the Turow open-pit mine that sits next to their shared border.

  • AOC, Ilhan Omar denounce Border Patrol whipping at Haitian migrants as a 'stain on our country' and 'human rights abuses'

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.

  • Pelosi tells Democrats to prepare for "adjustments" to spending plan

    "We must be prepared for adjustments according to the Byrd rule and an agreed to number," Pelosi wrote her fellow Democrats.

  • Tucker Carlson baselessly claims the US military is purging 'sincere Christians' and 'men with high testosterone levels' by requiring vaccines

    While Carlson depicted the vaccine mandate as new and a drastic overreach, it's actually the 18th vaccine mandated by the Department of Defense.

  • Haitian migrants revolt in custody and seize control of privately contracted bus

    DEL RIO, Texas — Haitian migrants who were being transported on a federally contracted private bus away from the border revolted during the ride and overtook control of the commercial vehicle before escaping, according to two law enforcement officials.

  • Factbox-Politicians tipped for Philippines 2022 presidential race

    The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".

  • Schiff and Pelosi push bill to limit presidential power with laundry list of Trump complaints

    House Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday that aims to curb presidential powers by addressing a laundry list of issues and complaints that came up during former President Donald Trump’s norm-shattering presidency.

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • ‘The View': Carly Fiorina Says ‘Dirty Little Secret’ Is ‘Neither Side’ of Abortion Debate Want Issue Resolved

    "It is a great issue to bring voters out, to get people outraged, to raise money. They don't want it resolved," the former presidential candidate says

  • They Were Going to Bulldoze the American Republic for This Guy

    A Trump lawyer's memo is just the latest evidence that the law and the support of a majority of citizens are no longer relevant to some people when it comes to determining who will wield power.