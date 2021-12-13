Brazil's Vale sells stake in U.S. California Steel to Nucor

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50% stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation for $400 million.

Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in the first quarter of 2022, adding that it underscores its focus on core businesses and its commitment to a leaner portfolio. JFE Steel Corp holds the remaining 50% stake in California Steel Industries.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse welcomes back De Ferrari to run wealth management

    Credit Suisse announced a raft of appointments to its executive board on Monday as the Swiss bank seeks to move on from a torrid year during which it was battered by a stream of controversies and losses. Switzerland's second-biggest bank said Francesco De Ferrari would return to the company as CEO of its wealth-management division and interim CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa. De Ferrari, who worked at Credit Suisse between 2002 and 2018, joins after a stint leading Australian wealth management company AMP.

  • OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says Omicron impact to be mild

    OPEC on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 but left its full-year growth prediction steady, saying the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report it expects oil demand to average 99.13 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022, up 1.11 million bpd from its forecast last month. "Some of the recovery previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 has been shifted to the first quarter of 2022, followed by a more steady recovery throughout the second half of 2022," OPEC said in the report. "Moreover, the impact of the new Omicron variant is projected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges."

  • Homes damaged in Hendersonville from overnight storm

    West and Middle Tennessee were hit by two lines of severe weather Friday night and into Saturday morning. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated at a level three state of emergency.

  • Omicron Oil Demand Impact Will Be ‘Mild and Short-Lived,’ OPEC Says

    The new variant’s impact on global oil markets won’t be as seismic as initially feared, because governments and businesses are now better adapted to dealing with the coronavirus. the cartel said.

  • 3 Supercharged Electric-Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    These three companies involve different risks, but each could supercharge your portfolio over the long term.

  • Should You Invest in Nvidia Stock Right Now?

    Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 140% year to date, and that's on top of a staggering 750% gain over the last three years. Buying hot tech stocks like Nvidia can be tricky. On one hand, Nvidia has clear opportunities to grow revenue and expand margins over the long term. Here are the most important factors to consider before deciding to buy Nvidia at these highs.

  • Bond Traders Stare at Worst Real Returns Since Paul Volcker Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury investors are losing more money than they have in four decades, once inflation is taken into account. And if markets are right, they’re unlikely to come out ahead for years. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe federal government’s deb

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • Looking to Ride the Electric Vehicle Boom? These Analysts Suggest 2 EV Stocks to Buy

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. For investors, this type of political environment mak

  • Turkish lira crumbles after S&P warns over Turkey

    The beleaguered Turkish lira was crushed on Monday after Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade its debt rating on Turkey.

  • Want to Collect $500 Each Month? Invest $123,553 Into These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Not only do these companies they offer high-yielding payouts, but they have solid track records of boosting them regularly.

  • Should You Follow Dave Ramsey's Most Controversial Advice?

    Well-known financial personality Dave Ramsey provides lots of advice to his many followers. Ramsey's position is that a credit score is an "I love debt score," because it's calculated based on your payment history, amount owed, length of credit, and credit mix, among other things. The issue is, as Ramsey admits, most creditors do view your credit score as a proxy for your ability to manage money. If you do not have a credit score because you've sworn off borrowing entirely as Ramsey suggests, you may not be able to easily rent an apartment, you may face higher utility bills, and you may not be able to get a cellphone contract.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    It's never fun when our stocks take a price hit, but we should be excited about the long-term opportunities that market corrections give us. Right now, there are several high-quality growth stocks that are 40%, 60%, or even 70% less expensive than earlier this year. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is poised to be at the center of this growth, thanks to its various partnerships with key U.S. retailers like Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, and Target. Its fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings showcased an 84% year-over-year increase in gross merchandise volume, the total value of transactions on Affirm's platform, which drove 55% revenue growth over 2021 Q1.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    Don't let the market's apparent disinterest fool you into thinking that's a reflection of their value.

  • Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant

    Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup said on Sunday it had started building a $174 million battery cell plant for its VinFast electric vehicles business so the company can own its battery supply chain. VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. It is betting on the U.S. market, where its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model are expected to make their debut next year. The battery plant, Vietnam's first EV battery project is located in central province of Ha Tinh, on a 8-hectare (20 acre) plot.

  • 10 Dividend Stock Picks of Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks picks of billionaire Mario Gabelli based on Q3 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stock Picks of Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Billionaire Mario Joseph Gabelli graduated […]

  • The US is delaying China’s dreams of a domestic chip supply chain

    The troubles faced by its chipmakers are likely to make China try harder for self-reliance in the sector.

  • Massive U.S. Debts Could ‘Trap’ Powell as Fed Fights Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearCorporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $1,580?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken a hit recently. The analyst's updated price target for the stock calls for an impressive 55% upside from where shares closed on Friday. Based on Tesla's share count today, this implies a $1.6 trillion market capitalization. Last Wednesday, New Street analyst and longtime Tesla bull Pierre Ferragu boosted his 12-month price target on Tesla stock from $1,290 to $1,580.