BRCC entrepreneurship graduates can now earn 4-year business degree at Mars Hill

Entrepreneurship graduates of Blue Ridge Community College will now have a certain pathway to earn a four-year business degree at Mars Hill University after a new agreement signed by BRCC president Dr. Laura B. Leatherwood and Mars Hill president Tony Floyd on Jan. 29 at BRCC.

Mars Hill University President John Anthony Floyd, left, and Blue Ridge Community College President Dr. Laura B. Leatherwood shake hands following the signing of a new agreement between the institutions on Jan. 29 at BRCC.

According to a news release, the new articulation agreement encourages graduates of BRCC’s two-year Associate of Applied Science in Entrepreneurship program to continue their studies through MHU’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program with a concentration in Entrepreneurial Leadership. Blue Ridge graduates can now transfer 55 credits toward the four-year program offered through MHU’s Department of Business Administration and Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, the release said.

The agreement joins the ongoing Promise Program between the two institutions, guaranteeing eligible Blue Ridge graduates admission to MHU.

“In higher education, we ultimately strengthen minds, families, communities and the workforce,” Leatherwood said in the release. “Together with our esteemed colleagues at Mars Hill University, we are committed to creating a dynamic educational environment that will provide aspiring business leaders with the knowledge and experience needed for success.”

“Mars Hill’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership programs enable our students to get a jump-start on achieving tangible results in pursuing their entrepreneurial ambitions,” Floyd said in the release. “We’re excited to welcome Blue Ridge graduates into this unique program as they continue their education toward obtaining their bachelor’s degrees and toward realizing their own entrepreneurial goals.”

The signing event was attended by officials and faculty of both institutions and was held in Blue Ridge’s Patton Building.

“The entrepreneurship community in Western North Carolina is thriving and full of collaboration,” said James Heinl, assistant professor of business and executive director of MHU’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, in the release. “This articulation agreement with Blue Ridge Community College is a perfect example of that rich community. We look forward to welcoming Blue Ridge students to MHU to continue their entrepreneurship education and supporting them as they launch their own businesses in WNC.”

Blue Ridge’s two-year Entrepreneurship curriculum is designed to provide students with the knowledge and the skills necessary for success and growth as self-employed business owners. Students develop skills around decision-making, innovation, creativity, finances, marketing, economics and technology. Prospective students can learn more about Blue Ridge’s business programs, including Entrepreneurship, online at www.blueridge.edu/business.

At MHU, the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership offers an experience to help students develop the mindset, skills and strategies needed to think like an entrepreneur. With experiential learning at the core of the program design, students gain extensive exposure to business partners and tackle real-world problems, the release said.

Information about Mars Hill University’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership can be found at www.mhu.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/business-administration/entrepreneurial-leadership.

“This new partnership with Mars Hill University creates an excellent education pathway for future business leaders in Western North Carolina,” said Ben Kish, business administration faculty at Blue Ridge, in the release. “In addition to working for yourself, studies in entrepreneurship prepare students to work in smaller companies, organizations that serve small businesses and large companies seeking innovative thinkers. ”

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Entrepreneurship grads can now get 4-year business degree at Mars Hill