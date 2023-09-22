'Brea stabbed me': Daughter accused of killing Milton father

"Brea stabbed me" were the final words that 67-year-old Timothy Delong spoke to a friend he was meeting as he took his last breath in the woods behind his Milton home Wednesday.

Delong was allegedly stabbed and killed by his own daughter, 31-year-old Brea Delong, according to an arrest report. Brea Delong is accused of using a knife to stab him in the neck while they were in the kitchen of the Community Circle home.

The friend Timothy Delong met in woods attempted CPR but was "met with negative results" and called the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Timothy lying on his back in the woods covered in blood with a stab wound to the neck.

Deputies then entered the home where they say they found Brea Delong in the kitchen with a mop bucket cleaning up blood. The report says body camera footage shows Brea Delong standing by the bucket with "blood on the kitchen floor (that) looked like someone had started to clean it up because it was smeared and there was blood in the mop bucket."

"When I told Brea that the victim was found in the woods behind the house deceased from a knife wound, she said 'that's crazy' in a very calm manner," the arrest report says. "Brea stated that her and the victim were the only ones in the house when she woke up to the victim walking out the front door to go in the woods behind the house."

Once the deputy began explaining how Timothy Delong died, the report says Brea Delong "started to smile and laugh." When the deputy called her out for laughing, she said the deputy laughed first and made her laugh.

Deputies say that Brea Delong changed her statement after originally telling them she was asleep for most of the day and woke up as Timothy Delong was leaving the house. She said she was in the bathroom when law enforcement arrived.

The deputy pointed out that his body camera shows her in the kitchen with the mop bucket.

After deputies transported Brea Delong to the sheriff's office, she said she didn't believe the deputies were telling the truth about Timothy Delong's death and finding blood in the house.

"I showed her crime scene pictures of the blood in the kitchen and blood in the living room," the report says. "Brea looked at the pictures and stated that these pictures didn't depict her kitchen and living room. Brea flipped the pictures over and pushed them away from her."

Brea Delong continued to maintain there was no blood in the kitchen when she awoke from her nap and when law enforcement showed up at the home.

She remains in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton daughter stabbed father Timothy Delong in neck, SRSO says