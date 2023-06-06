Breached dam in Ukraine's south unleashes floodwaters

STORY: Drone footage published on Tuesday showed water surging through the remains of the dam with some damaged structures. Reuters was able to locate the drone video showing the Nova Kakhovka dam matching building signage, road layout and structures around the dam as seen on file and satellite images. Reuters was not able to confirm when the video was filmed.

The video has also been shared by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The dam, 30 yards tall and 2 miles long and which holds water equal to the Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

It also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control and which gets cooling water from the reservoir.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was no immediate nuclear safety risk at the plant due to the dam failure but that it was monitoring the situation closely. The head of the plant also said there was no current threat to the station.