Bread Financial Holdings' (NYSE:BFH) Dividend Will Be $0.21

The board of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 17th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Bread Financial Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Bread Financial Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 39.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 6.4%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bread Financial Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $2.08 total annually to $0.84. This works out to a decline of approximately 60% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Bread Financial Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Over the past five years, it looks as though Bread Financial Holdings' EPS has declined at around 2.2% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Bread Financial Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bread Financial Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

