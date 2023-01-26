Bread Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $134 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.68.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.67 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.03 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223 million, or $4.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.83 billion.

Bread Financial shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

