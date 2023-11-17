Bread of Life providing holiday meals, and other items to Houston community | CW39 HOUSTON
Bread of Life visits CW39 Houston to invite you and your family to take part in holiday meals this Thanksgiving and Christmas. Watch to find out more.
Bread of Life visits CW39 Houston to invite you and your family to take part in holiday meals this Thanksgiving and Christmas. Watch to find out more.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Drivers can expect to save some money on gas this Thanksgiving holiday.
Franklin's role in the 1973 special has been criticized by some viewers.
"People can justify [violent] behavior if they're going to get something on sale," Roth says.
President Joe Biden signed into law a temporary "two-step" solution to Washington’s spending fights and will give Washington and the country a temporary reprieve from shutdown fights at least for the holiday season.
Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Here are the best tech gifts and cool gadgets you can get this year, including portable speakers, drones, smart lights, headphones and more.
New residential construction, including single-family and multifamily homes, increased 1.9% over in October from the month before.
It's the little things: 'The slight forward angle makes them basically fall-out-proof.'
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $50 off in an early Black Friday sale on Amazon. This brings the price down to $379 and is the best deal on these headphones since launch.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
A judge has rejected Elon Musk's request to remove the FTC's consent decree on X.
Bluesky has just crossed 2 million users a year after the service's first ever post was created.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
It's time to start shopping.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Don't wait to start saving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Save big on smart home gadgets for all the tech enthusiasts in your life at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Can you buy gift cards with a credit card? Yes, but there are some drawbacks that may make you think twice about doing so.