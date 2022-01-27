🌱 BreadEx Comes To Dallas + Feedback For Building Permit Delays

Up and at 'em, Dallas! Here's everything you need to know to get this Friday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 53 Low: 34.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Dallas and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top two stories today in Dallas:

Now you have even more reasons to love bread in Dallas: a new delivery bakery that delivers it right to your door, BreadEx! BreadEx specializes in artisan bread with an international theme from Italian ciabatta to Japanese pandan milk bread to German pretzel rolls. You can start ordering on Feb. 8 - the company will offer delivery to Dallas and the surrounding area. (CultureMap Dallas) The city of Dallas wants to solve frustrating delays when obtaining building permits with feedback from residents. City Council members want to hear from builders, residents, and business owners about problems they've had and suggestions on how to solve the issue. The deadline for feedback is today at 5 p.m. (FOX 4 Dallas)

From our sponsor:

Tackling a big to-do list around the house to start the new year? Our partners at Thumbtack, the home services app, have made hiring trusted local pros for pretty much any job extremely easy and intuitive. In minutes, you can find a painter, plumber, roofer or someone to help with small jobs such as trash hauling or appliance repair. And Thumbtack's rating system can give you confidence that you're hiring a quality pro you can count on. Click here to get started.

Today in Dallas:

The Market (Open Daily) - Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

From my notebook:

Enjoy a video of Hazel sitting pretty for treats! She is still available for adoption, come meet her today!⁠ SPCA of Texas' Jan-Rees Jones Center is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ⁠ (Instagram)

Tickets are on sale now for the popular Food & Wine Festival on March 24!⁠ Don't wait - this event always sells out!⁠⁠(Instagram)

Meet the proud team of educators joining the Dallas ISD Black and Latino Men Adjunct Residency Program this spring. (Facebook)

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department wants to remind residents that fraudulent Telephone scams involving police impersonation are on the rise again. Do your part to NOT fall victim to these scammers! (Facebook)

The Homicide Unit with the Dallas Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the homicide in the link to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #015856-2022. (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Loving the Dallas Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

You're all caught up for today! See you tomorrow for another update.

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch