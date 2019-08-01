BreadTalk Group (SGX:CTN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that BreadTalk Group Limited (SGX:CTN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is BreadTalk Group's Debt?

As you can see below, BreadTalk Group had S$213.5m of debt at March 2019, down from S$260.9m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of S$156.0m, its net debt is less, at about S$57.5m.

How Strong Is BreadTalk Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, BreadTalk Group had liabilities of S$327.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$467.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of S$156.0m and S$65.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling S$573.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of S$405.9m, we think shareholders really should watch BreadTalk Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While BreadTalk Group's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.77 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 3.4 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. BreadTalk Group grew its EBIT by 8.6% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BreadTalk Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, BreadTalk Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.