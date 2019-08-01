BreadTalk Group (SGX:CTN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that BreadTalk Group Limited (SGX:CTN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.
What Is BreadTalk Group's Debt?
As you can see below, BreadTalk Group had S$213.5m of debt at March 2019, down from S$260.9m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of S$156.0m, its net debt is less, at about S$57.5m.
How Strong Is BreadTalk Group's Balance Sheet?
According to the last reported balance sheet, BreadTalk Group had liabilities of S$327.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$467.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of S$156.0m and S$65.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling S$573.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.
Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of S$405.9m, we think shareholders really should watch BreadTalk Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
While BreadTalk Group's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.77 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 3.4 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. BreadTalk Group grew its EBIT by 8.6% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BreadTalk Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, BreadTalk Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.
Our View
Neither BreadTalk Group's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that BreadTalk Group is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in BreadTalk Group, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
