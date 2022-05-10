Break-in arrests made, more sought

May 10—THOMASVILLE — Investigators with the Thomasville Police Department have arrested two young men and a young woman in a recent break-in and robbery at a business and are seeking those responsible for three other break-ins at businesses.

Someone broke into Scream Dreams on Fisher Ferry Street about 4:30 a.m. May 6 through a door that had been boarded up. Video surveillance showed three people on the property. They took tools worth about $1,300.

Officers identified the two men and one woman from the video searched a residence in the 200 block of W. Colonial Drive and found the stolen property.

Hunter Nicole Skeen, 22, of Thomasville, was charged with felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500 secured.

Deonte Lasalle Setzer, 20, of Thomasville, was charged with felonious breaking and entering and felonious larceny after breaking and entering. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.

Tikime Jason Barnes, 19, who was listed as homeless, was charged with felonious breaking and entering and felonious larceny after breaking and entering. Barnes was also served with outstanding warrants from Guilford and Davidson counties on charges of assault on a female, false imprisonment, larceny of a motor vehicle, felonious speeding to elude arrest, hit-and-run, resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, identity theft and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $33,500 secured.

Barnes, Setzer and Skeen were in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington on Tuesday.

Three other break-ins took place in Thomasville last Thursday morning at Family Dollar on Lexington Avenue, Friday morning at Elizabeth's Pizza on W. Main Street and Friday morning at the Sir Pizza on National Highway. Detectives don't believe the people charged in the Scream Dreams break-in were responsible for the others.

Law enforcement officers ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.